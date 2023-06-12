Ivan Toney calls FA ‘bit spiteful’ over ban case after missing ‘dream’ World Cup

“It was like, get it out now so he doesn’t go with England and then all of a sudden they want to wait until the end of the season (to announce the suspension)."
Ivan Toney calls FA ‘bit spiteful’ over ban case after missing ‘dream’ World Cup

STRONG WORDS: Ivan Toney has vowed to return a better player after he has served his eight-month ban (John Walton/PA)

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 12:48
PA Sport Staff

Ivan Toney claims the Football Association “was a bit spiteful” in its handling of the Brentford striker’s eight-month ban for breaking betting rules.

Toney was charged with 262 breaches in November last year, but had to wait until May before the FA announced his ban and £50,000 fine after he had admitted to 232 of the counts.

The 27-year-old missed out on his World Cup “dream” after being omitted from Gareth Southgate’s Qatar 2022 squad and while he accepts his punishment, feels the timing of his charges being made public was harsh.

Toney told Kick Game: “It came out just before the England camp. Obviously I missed that and the World Cup. Honestly, that would have been my biggest dream.

“It was like, get it out now so he doesn’t go with England and then all of a sudden they want to wait until the end of the season (to announce the suspension).

“It is what it is, if they want to do it that way. I call it a bit spiteful, but it is what it is.

“I felt like that was a bigger punishment. Even now I’m missing eight months of football, I feel that was a bigger punishment, missing out on the World Cup, everybody’s dream, to missing eight months of football.”

Toney made his full England debut in March this year after missing out on Qatar 2022
Toney made his full England debut in March this year after missing out on Qatar 2022 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Toney’s breaches of FA Rule E8, the general prohibition on betting on football by a participant, took place over five seasons from February 25, 2017 to January 23, 2021.

The FA revealed that the forward had placed 13 bets on his own team to lose in seven different matches during the 2017-18 season, 11 of these bets were against Newcastle when he was out on loan away from the club.

Two other bets were placed on a game between Wigan and Aston Villa, but Toney, on-loan at Wigan at the time, was not involved in the matchday squad.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been supportive of Ivan Toney
England manager Gareth Southgate has been supportive of Ivan Toney (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“None of it was match-fixing,” Toney said. “None of what I did or was accused of doing, none of it was match-fixing.

“If it was I understand that, ban me for eight months or if not longer.”

England boss Southgate has been critical of the wide-reaching nature of Toney’s ban, which prohibits him from training until September 17 and from playing again until January 17 next year.

Toney said he was grateful for Southgate’s support and also for that shown by his club and vowed to come back an even better player after finishing the season third in the Premier League’s scoring chart with 20 goals.

I don't want anybody to feel sorry for me. A punishment is a punishment, just get on with it

“It felt good. Obviously, it’s going to do, the England manager backing you and standing with you,” Toney said. “I think he probably sees it as a bit harsh as well.

“Not letting me train or be around the team for however long, but I’ve got the right people around me.

“Every season I’ve got better, scoring more goals, and I’m hungry now to get back. When January comes, you’re going to see a different animal.

“I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me. A punishment is a punishment, just get on with it.”

The PA news agency has approached the FA for comment.

More in this section

Everton v Western Sydney Wanderers - Sydney Super Cup Stephen Kenny confirms England approach for U21 striker Tom Cannon
Liverpool v Brentford - Premier League - Anfield Spurs progressing in bid to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya
Republic of Ireland Training Match Kenny receives Browne boost ahead of Greek mission
ToneyPlace: UK
<p>REUNITED: Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, kisses the UEFA Champions League trophy.  Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images</p>

Pep Guardiola plans to end Manchester City stay in two years when deal expires

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd