Kenny receives Browne boost ahead of Greek mission

Alan Browne has won his battle to be fit for Ireland’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece on Friday night in Athens.

The Preston North End captain’s season ended in early April when he was forced off against QPR. Tests diagnosed medial ligament damage in his knee but a careful rehabilitation regime, including hydrotherapy while the squad are in Antalya, Turkey on a nine-day training camp has been timed to perfection for this double-header that concludes next Monday (June 19) against Gibraltar at home.

The Cork native, who had an impact when sprung from the bench last time out against France in March, partook in an 11-a-side training match on Saturday evening.

It had been planned for an external team to provide the opposition during the camp but the limited options persuaded Stephen Kenny to conduct it internally.

Full kit was worn by the teams for the workout, with referees and assistants overseeing the competitive fare.

Browne (28) has made his name in the Championship as a swashbuckling midfielder but Kenny has since last year primarily deployed him as a ring-wing back. He was particularly effective this week 12 months ago when stemming the influence of Scotland’s Andy Robertson, a feat he enhanced by scoring the opener of a 3-0 victory.

The unavailability through injury of Séamus Coleman, who occupied that position in the campaign opener against the French, raises the prospect of Browne deputising, thereby leaving Matt Doherty on the opposite flank despite his inactivity at Atletico Madrid.

Chiedozie Ogbene is the other starter from the France game missing for this clash between third seeds Ireland against fourth seeds Greece.

His torn hamstring offers another attacker the opportunity of supporting Evan Ferguson in attack and the likelihood appears to be Mikey Johnston making his first start. He ended his season-long loan in Portugal from Celtic on a high, a regular starter as Vitória Guimarães sealed qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Ireland will complete their nine-day camp on Wednesday when they fly to Athens. Sweltering daytime temperatures of 30 degrees served the purpose of acclimatising Ireland to the conditions in the Greek capital and fears of it causing fatigue should be alleviated by the local kick-off time of 9.45pm.

Meanwhile, Greece boss Gus Poyet admits their chances of upsetting the formbook by nudging favourites France and Netherlands out for the two automatic qualification berths hinges on beating Ireland at home.

Ranked 52nd in the world, three places behind Ireland, they opened their campaign by beating Gibraltar 3-0 in March but were held scoreless by Lithuania a few days later in a friendly.

“There are two favourites in the table and the rest (of the games), we need to try and nick points everywhere and win the games you must win,” said the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur player.

“Ireland are very competitive. They don't give up and go till the end.”