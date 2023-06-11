Kenny receives Browne boost ahead of Greek mission

The Cork native, who had an impact when sprung from the bench last time out against France in March, partook in an 11-a-side training match on Saturday evening.
Kenny receives Browne boost ahead of Greek mission

BACK IN THE FOLD: Alan Browne during a Republic of Ireland training match at Calista Sports Centre in Antalya, Turkey. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 23:00
John Fallon

Alan Browne has won his battle to be fit for Ireland’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece on Friday night in Athens.

The Preston North End captain’s season ended in early April when he was forced off against QPR. Tests diagnosed medial ligament damage in his knee but a careful rehabilitation regime, including hydrotherapy while the squad are in Antalya, Turkey on a nine-day training camp has been timed to perfection for this double-header that concludes next Monday (June 19) against Gibraltar at home.

The Cork native, who had an impact when sprung from the bench last time out against France in March, partook in an 11-a-side training match on Saturday evening.

It had been planned for an external team to provide the opposition during the camp but the limited options persuaded Stephen Kenny to conduct it internally.

Full kit was worn by the teams for the workout, with referees and assistants overseeing the competitive fare.

Browne (28) has made his name in the Championship as a swashbuckling midfielder but Kenny has since last year primarily deployed him as a ring-wing back. He was particularly effective this week 12 months ago when stemming the influence of Scotland’s Andy Robertson, a feat he enhanced by scoring the opener of a 3-0 victory.

The unavailability through injury of Séamus Coleman, who occupied that position in the campaign opener against the French, raises the prospect of Browne deputising, thereby leaving Matt Doherty on the opposite flank despite his inactivity at Atletico Madrid.

Chiedozie Ogbene is the other starter from the France game missing for this clash between third seeds Ireland against fourth seeds Greece.

His torn hamstring offers another attacker the opportunity of supporting Evan Ferguson in attack and the likelihood appears to be Mikey Johnston making his first start. He ended his season-long loan in Portugal from Celtic on a high, a regular starter as Vitória Guimarães sealed qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Ireland will complete their nine-day camp on Wednesday when they fly to Athens. Sweltering daytime temperatures of 30 degrees served the purpose of acclimatising Ireland to the conditions in the Greek capital and fears of it causing fatigue should be alleviated by the local kick-off time of 9.45pm.

Meanwhile, Greece boss Gus Poyet admits their chances of upsetting the formbook by nudging favourites France and Netherlands out for the two automatic qualification berths hinges on beating Ireland at home.

Ranked 52nd in the world, three places behind Ireland, they opened their campaign by beating Gibraltar 3-0 in March but were held scoreless by Lithuania a few days later in a friendly.

“There are two favourites in the table and the rest (of the games), we need to try and nick points everywhere and win the games you must win,” said the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur player.

“Ireland are very competitive. They don't give up and go till the end.”

More in this section

Liverpool v Brentford - Premier League - Anfield Spurs progressing in bid to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya
Manchester City v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League - Final - Ataturk Olympic Stadium Man City match-winner Rodri named Champions League player of the year
Manchester City v Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League - Final - Ataturk Olympic Stadium Rodri relishes scoring ‘most important goal’ in history of Manchester City
<p>ENGLAND CALLING: Tom Cannon playing for Everton. Pic: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images</p>

Stephen Kenny confirms England approach for U21 striker Tom Cannon

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd