Damien Duff channels Teddy Roosevelt as he embraces takeover

Damien Duff plucked a Theodore Roosevelt quote from his library when urging his Shelbourne players to embrace rather than fear the club takeover by the Turkish Simon Cowell.

The Reds boss had already met Acun Ilicali before Friday’s confirmation of his majority stake was confirmed, branding the Hull City owner as a great guy who shares his vision of taking the club into Europe.

An initial cash injection understood to be €2.5m is evidence of that support and Duff has started work with the newcomers, noting a contract extension for one of his “big” players was brokered with their blessing ahead of Friday’s 1-1 draw against Sligo Rovers.

Duff has gradually developed his squad since taking over the First Division champions at the start of last season, reaching the FAI Cup final and now sitting in sixth, just three points off the guaranteed European qualification berth of third with 16 games left.

Casualties will occur during the bid to catch the likes of Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic but the Ireland legend has no plans for an overhaul, insisting his current bunch should relish the challenge that financial firepower brings.

At the season launch in February, Duff confessed he couldn’t compete with those in the transfer market, highlighting how the going rate of €1,200-per-week was beyond his budget. That’s now changed but his mentality hasn’t.

“Players come and go if we strengthen but I love these boys,” he affirmed.

“I still like coaching, I remember telling the guys a year and a half ago, if you’re a €400, €500 player, we’ll coach you and improve you and get you playing like a €1,200 player.

“I spoke to them last week because there had been whispers (about the takeover) and used it as part of the team meeting.

“Theodore Roosevelt spoke of it not being a time for timid souls. It’s a time for daring greatly.

“Back yourself, I told him, that ‘I’m a player and I’m gonna show you, to get a deal off these new owners’.

“Shelbourne has been an exciting place for the past 18 months and after this news, I’d say markedly more exciting. If that causes timid souls, then this probably isn’t the right place for a player.”

Duff, who previously worked in background coaching roles at Shamrock Rovers and Celtic before taking on his first senior post, doesn’t foresee any interference from the custodians.

He considers it the ideal stimulus to turbocharge his vision for a club that has emerged through financial turbulence since they last reigned as champions in 2006.

“I met him (Ilicali) a while back and (Vice-Chairman), Tan Kesler.

“They’re great guys with high ambitions for the club. I glanced over the media stuff on Friday today but due to the Sligo match here I had no real interest in it.

“They’ve been amazing guys to speak to.

“The deal was officially signed off early this week and I went to them about an existing player here, a big player for us, saying we need to get him tied down.

“That’s done and will be announced on Monday. He’s a great signing and brilliant signal for times ahead.

“I hope to make signings in the upcoming window. We did it last summer with Matty Smith, who lifted the whole club, and I’m looking to get Matty Smiths in the building, plural.

“People will say there’s pressure on me but nobody can apply the unmerciful pressure that I do on myself already. For me, it’s the biggest job in the world and nothing has changed.”