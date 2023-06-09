Three wins in a row for Athlone as Dolia strikes again 

SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division

Kerry FC 0 1 Athlone Town

Athlone Town made it three wins in a row as Valerii Dolia came back to haunt Kerry FC, his first half strike taking another three points for the Midlands side.

Dolia scored after 88 minutes back in March, it took 31 minutes this time around, marking his return to the side following a recent suspension. Kerry had their chances but Enda Mingoue was in inspired form.

Athlone remain third now in the league table, as they head to the break ahead of Cobh on goal difference, while Kerry will have to wait for Treaty United’s visit in July if they are to end their losing streak on home soil.

Town spent a lot of time in possession at the start of the contest, but Kerry’s backline was doing well to hold out, the only early chance of an attack came from an Athlone corner, but Kerry cleared.

Kerry had the ball in the net after 13 minutes put the flag was up, Togor Silong shooting from range, the deflected effort landed at the feet of Ryan Kelliher in the area, he shot low past Enda Minogue, but the goal was ruled out, much to the dissatisfaction of the home crowd.

Up the other end of the field, Athlone were creating chances, their best early chance fell to Adam Lennon after 21 minutes, a breaking ball played him in but his shot was wide of the far post.

The Kingdom club almost got the breakthrough before the half hour mark, Ronan Teahan raced down the left wing, he crossed across the face of goal, Sean McGrath tried to flick it on toward goal but the shot went into Minogue's hands.

Soon after the half hour mark Athlone would take the lead, Kerry defending well from a corner, Rob Vasiu unable to keep the ball in play, Oisin Duffy played the throw in for Aaron Connolly, the ball finding Dolia, who raced into the Kerry box and shot low on his left foot past Aaron O’Sullivan for the lead.

Chances were few and far between in the half, Kerry attacked well but Athlone had a strong defence, a further blow for the hosts came just before the break as Sean McGrath had to be forced off with injury just before the break.

Town almost had an early chance to double their lead just minutes into the second half, Dolia standing over a close range free kick, he curled it over the wall but was unable to bring the ball back down as it missed the goal.

Kerry were a much better side in the second half, Kennedy Amechi was through on goal, the young forward raced to gather a Kelliher header in behind, German Fuentes Rodriguez was composed to see the danger and clear the ball away.

Pressure was on the visitors, a ball in behind saw Amechi clear on goal but he was flagged offside, then Teahan played a ball to Kelliher, he turned and shot for the bottom left corner but Mingoue was down well to get a hand to the effort and push it off the post for a corner.

Straight after Athlone almost hit Kerry on the counter attack, but Blake Ryan’s run down the left wing came to nothing, as he flashed a ball across the goal, Kerry dealt with the danger, a long range effort from Haji Abdikadir was gathered by O’Sullivan.

It was all Kerry late on, trying to cross into the area, but Patrick Hickey, Noah Van Geenen and Rodriguez were all able to deal with the high balls into the area, a flurry of corners were keeping the danger on Athlone, but they did enough to prevent a late equaliser.

KERRY FC: O’Sullivan; McGrath (Kennedy Amechi 44’), Aladesanusi, Hannafin (Cianan Cooney 88’), Barrett (Sean O’Connell h/t), Vasiu, Teahan, Silong (Steven McCarthy 88), O’Reilly, Keane, Kelleher.

ATHLONE TOWN: Minogue; Fuentes Rodriguez, van Geenen, Hickey, Duffy (Donal Curtin 88); Abdikadir (Jack Kavanagh 76’), Connolly, Leal (Charles Mutawe 65’), Lennon (Josh McGlone 76’), Dolia (Blake Ryan 65’), Pierrot

REFEREE: Daniel Murphy