Derry winless run continues with Bohs stalemate

LEAGUE OF IRELAND PREMIER DIVISION

DERRY 0 BOHEMIANS 0

DESPITE a spirited second half display, Derry City failed to record their first win in four outings, much to the disappointment of the large attendance.

However referee, Damian McGraith emerged the centre of attention after the final whistle, the big crowd furious that the Mayo official refused to present the home side with what appeared a clear-cut penalty during the latter stages of the game.

To be fair, Mr. Graith refused to not to be intimidated having ruled out a number of questionable claims from the home lot over the 90 minutes.

After what proved a poor display by both sides during the first half, Derry upped the intensity after the break but failed to take advantage of a number of clear-cut scoring opportunities.

Both sides made three changes following last Monday's defeats against St. Pat's and Cork City respectively, it was Derry got off to a lively start with Ben Doherty's early free curling towards the but lone striker, Kian Kavanagh, failed to get onto the end of the cross.

At the other end, Derry midfielder Sadou Diallo lost possession to Akintunde in a vital area and brought him down, however, Jordan Flores free from 20 yards was driven into the defensive wall.

However on 15 minutes the home side really should have moved into the driving seat. A superb cross from Diallo was met by Kavanagh but he failed to force the ball home from close range.

Flores played a superb crossfield pass in the 27th minute and while Declan McDaid did well to take the ball in his stride, he failed to hit the target with a tame effort.

What had been a mediocre first half display, an alert Derry keeper, Brian Maher, did well to clear his lines as McDaid went oh so close to getting a clear-cut shot on goal.

Derry upped the intensity following the change of ends, starting with a teasing cross from Michael Duffy but Adam O'Reilly failed to divert the ball to the net.

Duffy then delivered another threatening cross into the danger area but O'Reilly was denied by a superb last-gasp tackle from Patrick Kirk.

Within a minute Derry's Cameron McJannet's shot was blocked by a defender, the ball going wide at the expense of a corner.

And just short of the hour mark, Graydon was denied when Bohs keeper, James Talbert diverted the shot high over his crossbar.

Diallo ballooned an effort over the crossbar in the 65th minute as the home side continued to press.

The "Gypsies" managed to weather that early second half storm and in the 74th minute a superb strike from full-back, Kirk, screamed agonisingly wide of the upright with Maher struggling to get to the ball.

As the game moved into the latter stages Bohs keeper Talbot pulled off two top draw saves to keep the home side at bay.

The keeper produced a fantastic save to deny Duffy with five minutes remaining and 60 seconds later he got down well to block an effort from Derry substitute Ollie O'Neill.

With 90 minutes completed, the big crowd screamed for a penalty as Jamie McGonigle appeared to have been impeded when inside the penalty area and Derry manager, Ruaidhri Higgins was shown a yellow card following his disgust at the decision.

Brandon Kavanagh squandered a superb chance in injury time when Duffy delivered another teasing cross, but the Dubliner headed high and wide when well placed.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, S. McEleney, McJannet, Coll; Diallo, Doherty (O'Neill, 80); Graydon (B. Kavanagh, 88), O'Reilly, Duffy; C. Kavanagh (McGonigle, 80).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; McDonnell (O'Sullivan, 79), Buckley; Coote (Clarke 78), Flores, McDaid (Afolabi, 70); Akintunde (Connolly, 60).

REFEREE: D. McGraith (Mayo).