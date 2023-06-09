Derry winless run continues with Bohs stalemate

Damian McGraith emerged the centre of attention after the final whistle, the big crowd furious that the Mayo official refused to present the home side with what appeared a clear-cut penalty during the latter stages of the game.
Derry winless run continues with Bohs stalemate

WINLESS RUN CONTINUES: DESPITE a spirited second half display, Derry City failed to record their first win in four outings, much to the disappointment of the large attendance.Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 22:08
Arthur Duffy

LEAGUE OF IRELAND PREMIER DIVISION

DERRY 0 BOHEMIANS  0

DESPITE a spirited second half display, Derry City failed to record their first win in four outings, much to the disappointment of the large attendance.

However referee, Damian McGraith emerged the centre of attention after the final whistle, the big crowd furious that the Mayo official refused to present the home side with what appeared a clear-cut penalty during the latter stages of the game.

To be fair, Mr. Graith refused to not to be intimidated having ruled out a number of questionable claims from the home lot over the 90 minutes.

After what proved a poor display by both sides during the first half, Derry upped the intensity after the break but failed to take advantage of a number of clear-cut scoring opportunities.

Both sides made three changes following last Monday's defeats against St. Pat's and Cork City respectively, it was Derry got off to a lively start with Ben Doherty's early free curling towards the but lone striker, Kian Kavanagh, failed to get onto the end of the cross.

At the other end, Derry midfielder Sadou Diallo lost possession to Akintunde in a vital area and brought him down, however, Jordan Flores free from 20 yards was driven into the defensive wall.

However on 15 minutes the home side really should have moved into the driving seat. A superb cross from Diallo was met by Kavanagh but he failed to force the ball home from close range.

Flores played a superb crossfield pass in the 27th minute and while Declan McDaid did well to take the ball in his stride, he failed to hit the target with a tame effort.

What had been a mediocre first half display, an alert Derry keeper, Brian Maher, did well to clear his lines as McDaid went oh so close to getting a clear-cut shot on goal.

Derry upped the intensity following the change of ends, starting with a teasing cross from Michael Duffy but Adam O'Reilly failed to divert the ball to the net.

Duffy then delivered another threatening cross into the danger area but O'Reilly was denied by a superb last-gasp tackle from Patrick Kirk.

Within a minute Derry's Cameron McJannet's shot was blocked by a defender, the ball going wide at the expense of a corner.

And just short of the hour mark, Graydon was denied when Bohs keeper, James Talbert diverted the shot high over his crossbar.

Diallo ballooned an effort over the crossbar in the 65th minute as the home side continued to press.

The "Gypsies" managed to weather that early second half storm and in the 74th minute a superb strike from full-back, Kirk, screamed agonisingly wide of the upright with Maher struggling to get to the ball.

As the game moved into the latter stages Bohs keeper Talbot pulled off two top draw saves to keep the home side at bay.

The keeper produced a fantastic save to deny Duffy with five minutes remaining and 60 seconds later he got down well to block an effort from Derry substitute Ollie O'Neill.

With 90 minutes completed, the big crowd screamed for a penalty as Jamie McGonigle appeared to have been impeded when inside the penalty area and Derry manager, Ruaidhri Higgins was shown a yellow card following his disgust at the decision.

Brandon Kavanagh squandered a superb chance in injury time when Duffy delivered another teasing cross, but the Dubliner headed high and wide when well placed.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, S. McEleney, McJannet, Coll; Diallo, Doherty (O'Neill, 80); Graydon (B. Kavanagh, 88), O'Reilly, Duffy; C. Kavanagh (McGonigle, 80).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; McDonnell (O'Sullivan, 79), Buckley; Coote (Clarke 78), Flores, McDaid (Afolabi, 70); Akintunde (Connolly, 60).

REFEREE: D. McGraith (Mayo).

More in this section

Barry Crowe Baggley with Conor McCormack 5/5/2023 Galway maintain march towards title
West Ham United v Fiorentina - UEFA Europa Conference League Final - Fortuna Arena West Ham charged by UEFA over fan behaviour at Europa Conference League final
Manchester City v Sevilla - UEFA Champions League - Group G - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne: Winning Champions League is Man City’s dream
Andrea Radrizzani had been Leeds’ majority shareholder since 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Andrea Radrizzani agrees to sell controlling Leeds stake to 49ers Enterprises

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd