Martin grabs late winner for Dundalk, halts City run 

Cork City 1 (Annesley OG 20) Dundalk 2 (O’Kane 44, Martin 85)

Cork City’s penchant for conceding late goals returned to haunt them as their four-game winning streak came to an abrupt end at Turner’s Cross.

Dundalk made the hosts pay for a slack second-half showing when Ryan O’Kane’s cross was met by a rusty touch from Cian Bargary on his return from injury.

He deflected the ball back into the danger area where substitute John Martin arrowed a header into the net.

Despite the recent improvement, City have now conceded 16 goals in the final 15 minutes of games against five scored.

Further frustration will come from the source and timing of the first goal direct from an O’Kane corner just before the break.

It stalls the Rebel Army’s momentum heading into the mid-season break after a remarkable few weeks had propelled them out of the relegation zone and seen the interim management team of Richie Holland, Liam Buckley, and Liam Kearney confirmed to take charge until the end of the season.

While back-to-back wins have lifted the Lilywhites back into fifth in a congested race for Europe, City slip back into ninth but just two points behind Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers.

A cagey opening was punctuated by a Dundalk corner-kick routine which saw Patrick Hoban force Jimmy Corcoran into a low take. Otherwise, Cian Coleman and co. looked unruffled at the back.

City’s best early jabs came from the industry of their strikers harassing Dundalk defenders. From one such break, Barry Coffey skillfully sent in Ruairí Keating but City’s top-scorer couldn’t find the target.

Matt Healy was full of touches of class conducting the midfield orchestra and he started the move for City’s opener. Kevin Čustović’s clever run exploited space down the right and his pacey cross was turned into his own net by Gibraltar international Louie Annesley.

Healy’s creativity almost saw the lead doubled when he kept the ball in play to square for Tunde Owolabi. His first effort was blocked by Nathan Shepperd’s quick reflexes and he couldn’t get enough on his second before Shepperd recovered to gather on the line.

It was Healy threatening again after Coffey saw his shot blocked by the ever-alert Andy Boyle for a corner. The second ball was returned to Healy who just couldn’t get enough whip on it to beat the far post.

The Ipswich Town loanee’s spell is up at the end of the month but having been released by his parent club, making his stay permanent will be top of Buckley’s list of priorities.

For all their pressure, City were struck by a bolt from the blue in the 44th minute when O’Kane’s dangerous delivery from a corner deceived everyone and travelled untouched to the net. 1-1 at the break.

City’s momentum was broken and they never recovered it after the resumption.

It didn’t help that they had to play for seven minutes with 10 men after their captain Coleman exited the field for treatment due to a clash of heads. By the time he returned, heavily bandaged, Dundalk had missed the best chance of the half so far.

Another corner wasn’t cleared and in the scramble, Boyle teed up Rayhaan Tulloch but the West Brom loanee skied his shot into the Shed End.

The momentum was with the Lilywhites and John O’Donovan had to make a goal-preserving block to deny O’Kane after the ball bobbled across the six-yard box.

City continued to live on the edge from O’Kane’s deliveries from left and right although they did give Dundalk something to think about from their own set-piece as they entered the last 10 minutes.

Healy’s second ball in was spilled by Shepperd under pressure but Čustović fired over.

Once they fell behind, City couldn’t threaten a winner, with Healy saving them from a game-clinching counter-attack when one-on-one with Tulloch.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; J Honohan, C Coleman, A Gilchrist; K Čustović, M Healy, A Bolger, J O’Donovan (D Krezic 81); B Coffey (C Bargary 81); R Keating, T Owolabi (C Murphy 84).

DUNDALK: N Shepperd; A Davies, A Boyle, L Annesley, D Leahy; D Kelly (R Tulloch 58), G Sloggett, J Yli-Kokko (C Malley 58), R O’Kane (P Doyle 89); P Hoban, C Elliott (J Martin 78).

Referee: R Hennessy.