Rovers ease past UCD to extend lead at summit

Shamrock Rovers 4 UCD AFC 0

Shamrock Rovers overcame a much-depleted UCD side in the South Dublin sun to make it three wins from three against the Students this season so far this season.

In front of a crowd of over five thousand, the green and white juggernaut - now sitting six points clear at the summit- showed no sign of slowing in their crusade for four-in-a-row as they overcame a relegation-threatened UCD side, who could, unfortunately, name just five substitutes on their young bench.

An early Harvey O’Brien own goal, minutes before a Jack Byrne tap-in and Graham Burke bundled finish did all the damage in the first half, before a delighted Kieran Cruise added a fourth midway through the second half.

It didn't take long for the home side to break the deadlock with just a quarter of an hour played.

Injecting some pace into the attack, Neil Farrugia burst down the right wing before drilling a low cross towards Aaron Greene but the in-form front man failed to connect properly as the ball ricocheted off the helpless Harvey O’Brien and into his own net.

Ten minutes later Rovers doubled their lead in a carbon copy to the first. This time Graham Burke flew down the left-hand side before hammering a low cross across goal, and although Jack Keaney did his best to cut out the ball, could only tee it up for Jack Byrne to poke home.

Graham Burke effectively sealed all three points adding his name to the scoresheet just before the break. Again it was man-of-the-match Neil Farrugia causing mayhem down the right, putting it on a plate for the attacker to bundle home.

The Hoops boss rang the changes at half time, resting the likes of Jack Byrne, skipper Roberto Lopes and Markus Poom, giving minutes to exciting academy graduates Kieran Cruise and Conan Noonan.

And ten minutes after his introduction, it was dreamland for young Cruise as he bagged his first senior goal for the club, coolly finishing in front of a packed South stand as Burke’s powerful free kick fell kindly in a busy penalty box.

Following the summer break, the Champions make the trip to Dalymount in a mouthwatering tie.

Elsewhere, the refreshed Students welcome Sligo Rovers to the UCD Bowl hoping to chip away at the gap to those just ahead of them in the table.

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls, Neil Farrugia, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes (Conan Noonan, 45’), Lee Grace, Sean Kavanagh, Markus Poom (Darragh Nugent, 45’), Gary O’Neill, Jack Byrne (Kieran Cruise, 45’), Graham Burke (Liam Burt, 61’), Aaron Greene (Rory Gaffney, 35’)

UCD: Kian Moore, Daniel Babb, Harvey O’Brien (Ryan Bowden, 78’), Adam Wells, Michael Gallagher, Evan Osam, Alex Nolan, Jack Keaney, Brendan Barr (Kyle Donoghue, 87’), Daniel Norris (Danu Kinsella-Bishop, 59’), Jake Doyle