Drogheda beat St Pat's in dramatic fashion with a Markey injury time winner

League of Ireland Premier Division

Drogheda United 2-1 St Patrick's Athletic

St Patrick’s Athletic winning streak came to an end as Drogheda United claimed three points in the most dramatic fashion possible, as Darragh Markey’s injury time winner earned a deserved victory at Weavers Park.

The win sees United leapfrog both Cork City and Sligo Rovers in the table ahead of the midseason break. They sit pretty in seventh now after Markey completed a breakaway move in the fourth minute of injury time.

Adam Foley had given Drogheda a first half lead with an exquisite volley, before Chris Forrester equalised with a penalty. He is well on course for his best goalscoring season but especially loves scoring against the Drogs in recent times.

United hit the front in the 18th minute through Foley. After a corner was punched partially clear by Dean Lyness, Gary Deegan worked the loose ball to Dayle Rooney. He returned the ball to the area with a brilliant pass via the outside of his left foot.

It found Foley’s boot with unerring accuracy and the ex-Finn Harps man volleyed an unstoppable effort into the far corner of the net.

Both Foley and Freddie Draper had glimpses at goal and Conor Carty fired well over at the other end before referee Paul McLaughlin pointed the way for Pat’s to level the game. He judged Ryan Brennan to have fouled Forrester.

The league’s top goalscorer this term added his 10th of the campaign from 12 yards, shooting past 17-year-old home debutant Andrew Wogan.

After the break, both sides threatened in an open encounter, entertaining encounter. Forrester and Sam Curtis had efforts repelled by Wogan while Draper was denied by Lyness.

Clearly confident from his opener, Foley twice more let aimed volleys at the away goal. However, neither effort possessed both the power and the accuracy of his first.

Lyness was called into action in the late stages as Drogheda pushed for a winner. He was at full-stretch to tip over Rooney’s curling effort, which was goal bound.

It looked more likely that Drogheda would find a goal and thus claim three points than their in-form visitors. No one could deny they deserved to take a point nevertheless, but Markey ensured all three. When they cleared a Pat’s free, Rooney raced up field and teed up his colleague who finished.

Drogheda United: Wogan; Ahui, Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan, Brennan; Foley (Heeney, 84), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness; Curtis, Lewis (Brockbank, 79), McGrath, Breslin; Lennon, Forrester, Timmermans (Murphy, 55); Carty (Melia, 79), Lonergan (E Doyle, 64), M Doyle (McCormack, 64).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin