Coughlan the Waterford match-winner yet again

WATERFORD FC 3 RONAN COUGHLAN ’46, 66, DEAN MCMENAMY ‘1 BRAY WANDERERS 1 BEN FEENEY ‘38

Ronan Coughlan moved onto 25 goals for the season as his brace gave Waterford FC their latest win over Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division.

Keith Long’s side continue to keep the pressure on league leaders Galway United with a 3-1 win at the RSC in front of a 1784 attendance.

It was an explosive start to the game as the hosts took the lead inside 54 seconds when Dean McMenamy took a pass from Shane Griffin on the edge of the penalty area, and he beat keeper Stephen McGuinness with a cracking right-footed shot that found the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Bray took belief from Waterford losing midfielder Dean McMenamy, and they levelled matters on 38 minutes when Max Murphy got space down the right to put the ball on the head of Ben Feeney, and he beat Paul Martin with a towering header from 12 yards.

The second-half was only 26 seconds old when the home side regained the lead when Niall O’Keeffe sprayed the ball down the right channel for Connor Parsons, who in turn put the ball into the centre where Ronan Coughlan was on hand to apply the close-range finish for his 24th of the season.

Coughlan gave Waterford the cushion when he added his second of the evening on 66 minutes when he latched onto a brilliant through ball from Roland Idowu.

He drilled a low right-footed shot to the left-hand corner, before the crossbar denied the unstoppable striker his hat-trick on 86 minutes when he crashed a header off the woodwork after Baggley’s delivery.

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin, Niall O’Keeffe, Kilian Cantwell, Giles Phillips, Ryan Burke, Shane Griffin (Tunmise Sobowale ’63), Barry Baggley, Dean McMenamy (Thomas Oluwa ’23), Connor Parsons (Chris Conn-Clarke ’63), Roland Idowu (Dean Larkin ’83), Ronan Coughlan.

BRAY WANDERERS: Stephen McGuinness, Len O’Sullivan, David Webster, Cole Omorehiomwan (Jack Hudson ’81), Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley, Harry Groome (Joseph Power ’68), Chris Lyons (Jake Walker ’81), Ben Feeney, Darren Craven (Callum Thompson ’71), Max Murphy.

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).