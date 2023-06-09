West Ham charged by UEFA over fan behaviour at Europa Conference League final

Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi sustained a cut head after being hit by one of several plastic cups hurled at him
Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi recieves treatment for a head injury after being struck by a plastic cup thrown from the crowd during the UEFA Europa Conference League Final at the Fortuna Arena, Prague. Picture date: Wednesday June 7, 2023.
Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 18:51
West Ham have been charged by UEFA following the behaviour of their fans at their midweek Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina.

The Serie A side’s captain Cristiano Biraghi sustained a cut head after being hit by one of several plastic cups hurled at him from the end containing Hammers supporters as he went to take a first-half corner.

A message was displayed at the final after Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi had been struck on the head by a plastic cup (PA)

West Ham have also been charged with an invasion of the field of play.

The Italian club have landed two charges relating to the lighting of fireworks and throwing of objects.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

