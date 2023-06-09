Naby Keita joins Werder Bremen after leaving Liverpool

The 28-year-old featured just 13 times last season
Naby Keita joins Werder Bremen after leaving Liverpool
Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has joined Werder Bremen on a free transfer (Adam Davy/PA)
Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 17:10
Carl Markham

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has returned to Germany to join Werder Bremen after the expiration of his contract at Anfield.

The Guinea international’s £52million move to Merseyside from RB Leipzig in 2018 came with high expectations.  However,  he disappointed in his 129 appearances over five years as he struggled to get to grips with the physicality of the Premier League and missed large amounts of time with a series of injuries.

The 28-year-old featured just 13 times last season, was left out of the Champions League squad due to injury, and started only three Premier League matches.

Bremen will hope the midfielder’s return to the Bundesliga will bring a change of luck after scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 58 matches for Leipzig before his move to Liverpool.

“A number of clubs are obviously going to be interested when a player like Naby Keita is available on a free transfer,” said Bremen head of scouting Clemens Fritz.

“We’re therefore really pleased that Naby has decided to join Werder, despite several other offers. His qualities will massively strengthen our team.

“We now want to get him back to his best.”

More in this section

England Squad Announcement - Wembley Stadium Phil Neville joins Canada coaching staff
Ange Postecoglou File Photos Ange Postecoglou promises excitement at Tottenham
Everton v Arsenal - Premier League - Goodison Park Ireland captain Seamus Coleman offered new contract by Everton
Werder BremenPlace: UK
<p>PATIENCE RUNNING OUT: Sheikh Jassim’s bid for Manchester United will remain on the table but he will not engage with the takeover process beyond Friday. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA</p>

Sheikh Jassim bid still on table as Man Utd takeover tests patience

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd