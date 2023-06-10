Internazionale: Three to keep an eye on

Alessandro Bastoni

A 24-year-old centre back, now in his fourth season at the club. Before that he had already made his debut in Serie A at just 17 with Atalanta, before impressing at Parma while on loan.

Bastoni earned a place in Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad which won Euro 2020, although he made just one appearance at the tournament.

While not as consistent this season in the league, his performances in Europe have helped Inter reach the final.

Apart from his solid work at the back, it’s Bastoni’s crosses into the box from the left which City will need to worry about. The defender may not score many goals himself, but he does have three assists in the Champions League this season. With Inter probably looking to play on the counter against City, Bastoni’s ability to come forward and his accurate passing from the back will be one of the dangers for Guardiola’s side.

Federico Dimarco

Has been at Inter throughout his youth career but has only made an impact at the club in the last two seasons.

Before that he spent time out on loan and was sold to Swiss club Sion. Inter bought him back, before sending him on loan again, where he played alongside Bastoni at Parma. Dimarco, left-footed, began as a left-winger, or full-back, but at Verona he was employed on the left of a three-man defence.

On his return to Inter, Inzaghi also utilised him in this position, but he’s now most likely to be found further up the pitch on the left wing, ahead of Bastoni. His work rate is impressive, and it’s his versatility which makes him such a major part of Inzaghi’s squad. Like Bastoni, he will be one of the players Inter will be looking to, to get the ball into the front men.

While Dimarco has yet to score in Europe, he does have six goals to his name this season and loves to try a shot from distance.

André Onana

The one man who Inter really need to be on top form tonight against Erling Haaland. The Cameroon goalkeeper wasn’t even first choice at the start of this season after his arrival from Ajax.

Inzaghi did choose Onana to begin their Champions League campaign, and he has since played in every game of the tournament. His performances in the early group games were enough to see him take over as first-choice in the league, ousting Samir Handanovič after ten seasons as number one.

In Europe, Onana has kept eight clean sheets in his 12 appearances, and another one in the final would equal the record set by Edouard Mendy. Mendy’s ninth clean sheet came in Chelsea’s final win two years ago, against Manchester City. While a lot of those clean sheets may also be down to Inter’s defence, Onana has made 45 saves in the Champions League this season, the highest of any goalkeeper.

A proven shot-stopper, he’s also very strong in one-on-one situations.