Ange Postecoglou promises excitement at Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou has promised 'a team to get excited by' as he strives for success after being appointed as Tottenham head coach
Ange Postecoglou promises excitement at Tottenham

NEW MAN: Ange Postecoglou takes over at Tottenham after guiding Celtic to the domestic treble in Scotland. Pic: Steve Welsh/PA

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 15:25
Mark Mann Bryans

Ange Postecoglou has promised “a team to get excited by” as he strives for success after being appointed as Tottenham head coach.

The Australian takes up the post having guided Celtic to the domestic treble north of the border, signing a four-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Postecoglou, 57, takes the reins after Antonio Conte’s dismissal in March and interim runs for both Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

Spurs finished eighth at the end of a dismal season, their worst Premier League position since 2008, and Postecoglou is ready to get started on turning those fortunes around.

“It’s great to finally get started as manager of this great football club,” he said in a video message posted on the club’s social media accounts.

“I’m really looking forward to our task ahead. I think it’s an exciting opportunity for us to now set off on a new direction, play football and create an environment that embodies the values and traditions of this fantastic football club.

“Hopefully a team that you can all be proud of, and more importantly get excited by.

“I can assure you that right through pre-season we won’t leave any stone unturned, myself, the staff and the players, to make sure that when the league comes around you will be as excited as I am about the season ahead.

“So I really look forward to seeing everyone at the stadium, in particular at our first home game, and I look forward to the journey ahead.”

More in this section

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Ticket sales for upcoming Women's World Cup top 1 million
FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour - Dublin Vera Pauw names Ireland squad for World Cup training camp
The Norwegians who transformed the Premier League before Erling Haaland The Norwegians who transformed the Premier League before Erling Haaland
TottenhamPlace: UK
<p>STAYING PUT: Everton's Seamus Coleman has been offered a new contract to stay at the club. Pic: PA</p>

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman offered new contract by Everton

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd