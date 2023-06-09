Ireland captain Seamus Coleman offered new contract by Everton

The 34-year-old's current deal was due to expire at the end of this month but now the Donegal man will continue his stay at the club which signed him from Sligo Rovers in 2009
STAYING PUT: Everton's Seamus Coleman has been offered a new contract to stay at the club. Pic: PA

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 14:34
TJ Galvin

Everton have offered Ireland captain Seamus Coleman a new contract to stay at the club.

The 34-year-old's current deal was due to expire at the end of this month but now the Donegal man will continue his stay at the club which signed him from Sligo Rovers in 2009 for just £60,000.

Coleman's last appearance for Everton was the game against Leicester in which he suffered a knee injury which ruled him out of the club's end of season games.

Midfielder Tom Davies and goalkeeper Andy Lonergan have also been offered new contracts while centre back Yerry Mina, midfielder Andros Townsend, and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic have all left the club.

Everton Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, said: “Everyone at the club wishes to thank all departing players for their contribution throughout their time at Everton.

“Many of them have developed through our Academy and given their all each time they’ve put on the royal blue shirt.

“We’re also grateful to our senior men’s players who are moving on, including Yerry – whose passion and determination for Everton was evident by how highly he was thought of by our fans – to Andros and Asmir who were consummate professionals during their two years at the club.

“We wish all of them the best with the next chapters in their careers.

“We have also offered new contracts to players and we will continue talking with them as we look to build a competitive squad for Sean Dyche and his staff for the new season.”

