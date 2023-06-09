Canaries swoop for Ireland defender Shane Duffy

Shane Duffy has agreed a three-year deal to join Championship club Norwich City as he bids to salvage his Ireland career.

The centre-back was Stephen Kenny’s captain in the first phase of his spell as Ireland boss in 2020 but hasn’t featured in a green jersey since last year’s summer window pockmarked by a shaky showing against Scotland. He was again omitted from the squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier in Greece this day next week.

His disastrous move from Brighton and Hove Albion to Fulham didn’t improve the outlook, for he got just 20 minutes of Premier League in brief substitute cameos.

The Derryman was allowed to depart on a free transfer and has been snapped up by David Wagner, joining compatriots Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele at Carrow Road.

He follows Ashley Barnes and Jack Stacey into the club that aims to improve on last season’s disappointment of failing to mount a serious promotion bid. They finished 13th.

"Since first hearing about it, I've been excited," said Duffy, who made 150 appearances during a glorious period at Brighton, which entailed promotion to the Premier League and keeping them there.

"I spoke with the head coach, and some people at the club, and they've really made me excited about this opportunity.

"I know it's a great club, lots of Irish connections as well with a few players here and they speak very highly about the club.

"I'm ready for a new chapter in my career. And I'm excited to help the team get back to the Premier League."

Wagner, as Kenny recently admitted, plans to have Duffy at the heart of his tilt at returning to the Premier League.

"He is a player with a vast amount of experience, both domestically and on the international stage,” said the German.

“I’m confident that he’ll be a great fit for our squad and brings not only the on-field qualities that we have been looking for, but leadership and desire to help drive our club forward.

“From my conversations with Shane, his vision was clear. You can feel that determination and hunger to play and win football games.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming him to our group.”