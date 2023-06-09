Shelbourne takeover by Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı completed

The so-called 'Turkish Simon Cowell' says the Drumcondra club can make an impact in Europe.
DUBLIN BOUND: Hull City owner, Acun Ilıcalı with Liam Rosenior. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 08:41
Examiner Sport

Shelbourne FC have confirmed that Hull City owner, Acun Ilıcalı, has become the majority shareholder of the club.

The Turkish businessman had explored takeovers of St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk before focusing on Shels.  

"This investment will be used to support the growth and development of the club by investing in the men’s and women’s first teams, the academy, and its facilities with an ambition to make Shelbourne FC Ireland’s most successful football club," a club statement reads.

"The deal is expected to bring additional benefit as it will create material synergy between Shelbourne FC and Hull City FC, which is fully owned by Acun Ilıcalı."

"After the investment, existing shareholders will continue to be investors in the Club and the parties will collaborate closely for the future success of the club." 

The new owner, who takes over from Dubliner Andrew Doyle, is understood to be initially committed to a €2.5million investment. 

“I am deeply impressed by the passion and motivation of the Shelbourne FC family and we believe that the club offers great potential to succeed in European football," Ilıcalı said.

"Our vision for Shelbourne FC is to become the leader of the League of Ireland and demonstrate consistent success in European competitions. We believe that our investment and commitment will shape the future of the football in our academy, which will become the most modern academy structure in Ireland.

"We want to scout, recruit and train talented prospects from all over Ireland and Europe to be part of our family. With our global expertise and vision in football, media and entertainment verticals, we aim to bring new energy to Irish football and Shelbourne FC, one of the oldest clubs in Ireland, by further strengthening the deep-rooted bond between the fans and the club, like we did in Hull City.” 

Andrew Doyle, who takes up the role of vice-chairman added: “This is a transformational deal for Shelbourne Football Club and a huge boost to our ambitions to make Shelbourne Ireland’s most successful football club both domestically and in Europe.

"The investment will give us the resources to make significant investment in club facilities, the men’s and women’s senior teams and the academy. This partnership will help us finalise ongoing projects and seize many other opportunities that will benefit our senior teams, academy and facilities."

