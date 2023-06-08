Government urged to back FAI plan or football will suffer further

Roy Barrett insists that any future delay to the required Government investment in football facilities will stunt growth of the game.

The FAI today officially launched their blueprint for overhauling infrastructure and the vast majority of the projected €863m bill is to be shouldered by the taxpayer.

Pressing their argument in an 84-page document that has already been submitted to the Department of Sport, they claim the largest sport in the country over the past 20 years received 60% less than the GAA in terms of sports capital grants.

They contend that the prevailing demographics, a rising population and football participation growth – especially females, requires urgent action.

Although their business plan pivots on 80% of the entire pot coming through state sources, central/local government as well as local councils, health authorities and education institutions, they have quantified the social and economic benefits at €1.8m, most of which is through healthcare savings.

“Any government funding for anything, particularly sport, is going to be emotional,” noted Barrett, the ex-Goodbody Stockbrokers chief executive due to end his independent Chairmanship of the FAI after four years by December.

“People will have an emotive view, whichever sport they are from. What we have sought to do over the last 18 months is to take the emotion out of it and say, ‘the facilities are poor.’

“Our role has been to do an audit of the facilities, where we are, and how far the deficit is and against the backdrop of a rising population over the next 15 years and a young population: 26% of our population are under 20.

“Against all those things we have a sport which has been chronically under invested for a long period of time. If that underinvestment continues we will have all sorts of problems given the growth of the sport, the relative size of the sport, and the changing demographics would indicate that the demand for football and football facilities will get bigger and bigger and bigger.

“With that background, are we confident we will get funding? I am certainly confident that we should get funding. We are not in isolation, part of our argument is to say over the last 20 years we have under invested in sport as a country.

“We have spent half of what other countries spent and are in the bottom tier. Our argument is there should be greater investment in sport and as the largest sport we have the greatest need. That is historical but also what we view into the future. We think we should get the funding, and we believe we have a good case to argue that we will get the funding.”

Both Barrett and Jonathan Hill, the FAI chief executive who flanked him at today’s press conference, were eager to extract the State’s €30m bailout of 2019 from the merits of this latest punt for exchequer funding.

“What happened prior to 2019 will never happen again,” said Hill, who used the occasion to reveal that the FAI's debt has been shaved from €63m to €44m.

“This is a new debate and conversation we’re going to have with the government.

“We have started discussions already with the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland. They have been very positive. They are supportive of any proposal that brings the wider debate of funding sport to the table.”

The State’s coffers have swelled from the flow of corporation tax generated by foreign direct investment, especially the Pharma and IT sectors and the FAI, like all codes, want a slice.

"There are significant surpluses and there will be again next year,” said Barrett.

“The government decides how it will spend those. It makes sense in any economy, when you have surpluses like that, to spend a chunk of it on improving infrastructure. We have lots of needs in this society, with the housing crisis, the housing needs, but we also have a sporting infrastructure deficit. I do believe putting money into facilities now to cater for current needs and growing needs that will be there over the next 20 years is the prudent thing to do."

On the betting share, which the FAI commissioned a report by KHSK into 18 months ago which was submitted to Leinster House as evidence of inequality, Barrett was adamant they were only looking after their own parish. The argument was dismissed by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a futile attempt to pit one sport against the racing industry.

He said: "We have not been critical of any sport. When you look at something like the betting tax we tried to take the fact based approach to a funding stream that has been there for the last 22 years for two other sports.

"Rather than being emotive about this, let's look at this and see why it happened and how it happened. The reality is, for those two sports, €1.6 billion has been put into those sports as investment. The original genesis of that was the betting tax. The reason the betting tax was put in place was this concept of a free rider - ie. betting companies were benefiting off the content of horse and dog racing.

"This new fund, ,the betting levy, was directed to those two sports to compensate for the fact that all the bets were theoretically being placed on horse and dog racing over that time.

"In the last 20 years the betting levy, the funds raised has increased and increased at a time when a portion of those bets has changed.

“Close to 40% come from football so I think it is an absolutely reasonable question to ask - if the original basis of the legislation was one thing, and if you applied it today then football and other sports should benefit from it.

"If you look at our report, we say, it has been here for 20 years. It is what it is. What we would suggest is an increase of the betting levy from two to three per cent so other sports, including football could benefit from an increased yield from betting levies.

"We are not trying to pit ourselves against other sports or say we should be taking money off them. The report says we have a low betting levy, increase it, and other sports can benefit with a significant amount of permanent betting to help finance part of what we are trying to do here."