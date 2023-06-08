Cork City's Darragh Crowley suffers season-ending ACL injury 

Crowley hit the ground in a worrisome manner early in proceedings at Weavers Park last Friday.
SEASON OVER: Darragh Crowley of Cork City in action against Kris Twardek of Bohemians. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 14:19
Shane Donovan

Cork City's Darragh Crowley will miss the rest of the 2023 League of Ireland Premier Division campaign having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last Friday night in the win over Drogheda United. 

Crowley hit the ground in a worrisome manner early in proceedings at Weavers Park, prompting his removal from the pitch with just five minutes on the clock. 

After Kinsale native Crowley sat out the Bank Holiday Monday win over Bohemians at Turner's Cross, Cork City interim boss Richie Holland confirmed that the 23-year-old had sustained the nasty knee injury and would miss the rest of the season.

"Unfortunately, he has done his ACL, so he'll be out for the season," said Holland in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. "Darragh has come through the academy and he's been very good for us. 

"I know, with the type of lad he is, he'll get back as quick as he can."

Lamenting the loss of a player of Crowley's calibre, Holland added: "Darragh is a massive loss. He's a player that can play multiple roles... He's a top professional, he does all his extras and he knows what it means to be a Cork City player.

"So look it's disappointing for all of us that he suffered the injury. We wish him all the best, he'll do all his rehab here and he'll get back as quick as possible."

Although not confirmed, Holland added that there is also an injury concern surrounding attacker Ethon Varian. 

Loanee Varian is thought to have suffered a serious knee injury, but Holland insisted the club are still awaiting confirmation of the actual scale and timeline of the injury.

"It looks like Ethon Varian has also had a bad knee injury as well. We're just getting confirmation on that but it looks like a bad one as well."

"As a squad, we're thin enough as it is. So, to lose players like that is a bit disappointing."

