Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi struck by object thrown from West Ham fans

The Europa Conference League final was stopped briefly after West Ham fans threw objects towards Fiorentina’s players
BLOOD DRAWN: Cristiano Biraghi (centre) receives treatment after objects thrown by fans hit him in the head. Pic: Tim Goode/PA

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 21:15
Andy Sims

The Europa Conference League final was stopped briefly after West Ham fans threw objects towards Fiorentina’s players.

Plastic pint glasses were hurled from the West Ham end throughout the first half at the Eden Arena in Prague.

Referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande eventually halted play after Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was hit by another missile as he went to take a corner shortly before half-time.

Cristiano Biraghi was struck by an object thrown from the ground (Joe Giddens/PA)

Biraghi had suffered a cut to the back of his head and required treatment and a bandage.

A message over the PA system urged supporters to stop throwing objects on to the pitch and to respect the players, before play eventually resumed with the score still 0-0.

