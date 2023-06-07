Greece boss Gus Poyet calls up Eredivisie's top scorer for Ireland clash

Gus Poyet has called up the Eredivisie’s top scorer Anastasios Douvikas to bolster Greece's attacking options for Friday week’s Euro qualifier against Ireland.
Douvikas, whose 20 goals for Utrecht kept him ahead of Xavi Simons and Brian Brobbey in the Golden Boot hunt, wasn’t missed in March as the fourth seeded side strolled past Gibraltar 3-0 in their campaign opener.
Poyet came under fire for omitting defender Kostas Fortounis and Douvikas but he has elevated the latter as he plans for the qualifiers in this window against Ireland and France.
The former Sunderland and Brighton and Hove Albion manager has gradually assembled his squad, initially with home-based players before adding the foreign legion to currently put the tally at 21. A selection of remaining players, including star goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Benfica, are due to report this week.
Alexander Paschalakis, George Baldock, Panagiotis Retsos, Dimitris Giannoulis, Dimitris Kourbelis, George Masouras, Fotis Ioannidis, Dimitris Pelkas, George Athanasiadis, Lazaros Rota, Konstantinos Koulierakis, George Tzavellas, Petros Mandalos, Yiannis Constantelias.