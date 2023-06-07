Greece boss Gus Poyet calls up Eredivisie's top scorer for Ireland clash

Gus Poyet has called up the Eredivisie’s top scorer Anastasios Douvikas to bolster Greece's attacking options for Friday week’s Euro qualifier against Ireland
Greece boss Gus Poyet calls up Eredivisie's top scorer for Ireland clash

MAKING PLANS: Greece's head coach Gus Poyet. Pic: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 20:52
John Fallon

Gus Poyet has called up the Eredivisie’s top scorer Anastasios Douvikas to bolster Greece's attacking options for Friday week’s Euro qualifier against Ireland.

Douvikas, whose 20 goals for Utrecht kept him ahead of Xavi Simons and Brian Brobbey in the Golden Boot hunt, wasn’t missed in March as the fourth seeded side strolled past Gibraltar 3-0 in their campaign opener.

Poyet came under fire for omitting defender Kostas Fortounis and Douvikas but he has elevated the latter as he plans for the qualifiers in this window against Ireland and France.

The former Sunderland and Brighton and Hove Albion manager has gradually assembled his squad, initially with home-based players before adding the foreign legion to currently put the tally at 21. A selection of remaining players, including star goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Benfica, are due to report this week.

Greece squad: Alexander Paschalakis, George Baldock, Panagiotis Retsos, Dimitris Giannoulis, Dimitris Kourbelis, George Masouras, Fotis Ioannidis, Dimitris Pelkas, George Athanasiadis, Lazaros Rota, Konstantinos Koulierakis, George Tzavellas, Petros Mandalos, Yiannis Constantelias.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Media Conference Adam Idah eager to grasp opportunity after Teemu Pukki's departure
Chelsea v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Stamford Bridge N’Golo Kanté poised to seal £86m-a-year move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad
Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea - Champions League - Round of 16 - Signal Iduna Park Real Madrid seal initial €100m deal to buy Jude Bellingham from Dortmund
Greece boss Gus Poyet calls up Eredivisie's top scorer for Ireland clash

Lionel Messi confirms he is moving to MLS side Inter Miami

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd