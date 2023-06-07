Greece boss Gus Poyet calls up Eredivisie's top scorer for Ireland clash

Gus Poyet has called up the Eredivisie’s top scorer Anastasios Douvikas to bolster Greece's attacking options for Friday week’s Euro qualifier against Ireland.

Douvikas, whose 20 goals for Utrecht kept him ahead of Xavi Simons and Brian Brobbey in the Golden Boot hunt, wasn’t missed in March as the fourth seeded side strolled past Gibraltar 3-0 in their campaign opener.