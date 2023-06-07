Adam Idah eager to grasp opportunity after Teemu Pukki's departure

Although the King of Carrow Road has departed, Adam Idah believes he’s a readymade heir poacher for Norwich City.

Teemu Pukki recently ended his five-year spell with 88 goals in 210 matches, the fourth highest haul in the club’s history, leaving a cavity for manager David Wagner to fill.

The Finnish striker was top dog when Corkman Idah first broke into the Canaries side shortly before covid-19 struck in early 2020.

Wagner soon realised after being appointed in January that an ageing Pukki wasn’t the future. Idah was soon granted a five-year contract extension and by the end of the campaign had been transitioned into a first-choice forward ahead of the departing 33-year-old.

Central to the German’s attractiveness for Norwich chiefs was his record of guiding Huddersfield Town to promotion in 2017.

He’s been entrusted with executing a repeat feat and the Ireland striker, who returned from a serious knee injury in December, has his hand up to spearhead the attack.

“It was difficult to try to get in the previous seasons, but with Teemu leaving, now I've got a big chance on my shoulders and I just have to grab that opportunity by taking it,” said the Douglas native, who turned 22 in February.

“I think the manager and I know it's going to be a good opportunity for me to try to become the main striker at Norwich. Teemu was the main man and I just must be the best I can to get in.”

Despite his exit creating a gap to seize, Pukki’s influence was a part of Idah’s development.

He was even frank enough to apply perspective when the Leesider’s impatience got the better of him amid competing with his elder.

“Teemu was brilliant for me since I came in,” he recalled. “When I was first around the first-team and wasn't playing many games, I was really frustrated but he helped me through that.

“Looking back now, it was stupid of me to be frustrated. He was scoring all these goals but even off the pitch he helped me, showing me what to do outside of football.

“On the pitch, he was fantastic. He's a great player to look up to with all the goals he has scored in Championships and the Premier League - a great professional.”

Competition has emerged from the other direction at international level. Idah was Stephen Kenny’s designated No 9 at 19 when the pair initially stepped up from the Under-21s in 2020. Neither have had it easy since, injuries restricting the attacker’s exposure to 14 caps and inconsistency dogging the manager.

This season the latest teen striker – Evan Ferguson – has elbowed his way to automatic starter status, shunting rivals such as Idah to substitute cameos. His double-figure tally for Brighton and Hove Albion in the season just concluded offers firepower unmatched by the striking alternatives.

Kenny could decide, in the absence of injured forward Chiedozie Ogbene, to pair Idah with Ferguson when Ireland face Greece in Friday week’s Euro 2024 seeking the win to enliven their qualification tilt following defeat to France in March.

"It would be great to play with Evan," said Idah, yearning to get off the goalscoring mark with Ireland’s seniors.

"He’s had an unbelievable season at Brighton and scored in his first start for Ireland as well.

"I think everyone knows he’s a fantastic player and who knows, Evan and I could be playing together in Greece and if not, we’ll both support each other and do the best we can for our country.

"In every team you need some friendly competition, for all of us, there’s not just Evan, there’s five of us forwards all chasing for the same spot and I think we’re all doing everything in the right way, we help each other achieve in the right way to the best we can.

"Whoever starts in any game I think we all support each other and try to do the best we can. That’s what is so good about this team, there’s no ego in this team and we all try to help each other."

All 26 players, bar Alan Browne recovering from a knee injury, partook in the first sessions of this week’s warm-weather training camp in Antalya, Turkey. Nine days of acclimatisation is planned for that stifling heat that’ll greet them in Athens when they land next Wednesday, 48 hours before the second qualifier of the campaign.