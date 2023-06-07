N’Golo Kanté poised to seal £86m-a-year move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad

N’Golo Kanté’s move to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad is close to being announced after the midfielder completed his medical in London. The France international, whose contract at Chelsea expires this month, has agreed a deal to 2025 worth €100m (£86m) a season with an option for a further year.

Al-Ittihad signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid on Tuesday and are one of four Saudi clubs in which the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns 80% of Newcastle United, acquired 75% stakes this week. Al-Ittihad sent a delegation to London to speak to Kanté on Tuesday and persuaded him to join.