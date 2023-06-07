N’Golo Kanté poised to seal £86m-a-year move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad

Chelsea midfielder completes medical in London.
N’Golo Kanté poised to seal £86m-a-year move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad

LATEST RECRUIT: Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 16:08
 Fabrizio Romano

N’Golo Kanté’s move to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad is close to being announced after the midfielder completed his medical in London. The France international, whose contract at Chelsea expires this month, has agreed a deal to 2025 worth €100m (£86m) a season with an option for a further year.

Al-Ittihad signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid on Tuesday and are one of four Saudi clubs in which the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns 80% of Newcastle United, acquired 75% stakes this week. Al-Ittihad sent a delegation to London to speak to Kanté on Tuesday and persuaded him to join.

Kanté was close to signing a contract extension with Chelsea this year but the deal was not finalised. The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries and made nine appearances this season.

The money being paid to Kanté includes image rights, commercial deals and an investment portfolio. It is about half the salary earned by Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr last December.

Guardian

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Media Conference Idah eager to end wait for international goal on Greek mission
Old Trafford file photo Sheikh Jassim wants answer by Friday after submitting final bid for Man Utd
Manchester City v Dynamo Kiev - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Etihad Stadium Ukraine appoint former Tottenham and West Ham striker Serhiy Rebrov as new boss
<p>KEYS TO THE BERNABEU: Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.</p>

Real Madrid seal initial €100m deal to buy Jude Bellingham from Dortmund

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd