Real Madrid seal initial €100m deal to buy Jude Bellingham from Dortmund

Real Madrid have finalised a deal to buy Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for €100m (£86m) plus add-ons. The England midfielder will have a medical before sealing the transfer on a six-year contract.

Bellingham agreed the contract in April but Madrid waited until Dortmund had finished their season before moving on to the final parts of the deal. They intend to announce the move this week.