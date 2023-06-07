Real Madrid seal initial €100m deal to buy Jude Bellingham from Dortmund

Midfielder due for medical before signing six-year contract.
Real Madrid seal initial €100m deal to buy Jude Bellingham from Dortmund

KEYS TO THE BERNABEU: Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 15:28
 Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid have finalised a deal to buy Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for €100m (£86m) plus add-ons. The England midfielder will have a medical before sealing the transfer on a six-year contract.

Bellingham agreed the contract in April but Madrid waited until Dortmund had finished their season before moving on to the final parts of the deal. They intend to announce the move this week.

The 19-year-old had been a target for Premier League clubs including Manchester City. Liverpool withdrew from the race because the cost would have restricted the planned overhaul of Jürgen Klopp’s squad.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham in 2020 and has developed into one of the world’s most sought-after players. 

He provides a short-term boost to Madrid and a long-term solution with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric aged 33 and 37 respectively. Madrid lost the striker Karim Benzema to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad this week.

Guardian

