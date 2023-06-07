Ukraine appoint former Tottenham and West Ham striker Serhiy Rebrov as new boss

The 49-year-old has enjoyed a varied managerial career, with spells in charge of Dinamo Kyiv, Al-Ahli, Ferencvaros and most recently Al-Ain.
Serhiy Rebrov has taken charge of the Ukraine national team (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 11:41
PA

Serhiy Rebrov, the former Tottenham and West Ham striker, has been appointed as head coach of Ukraine.

Former Ukraine striker Rebrov, who won 75 caps as a player, has now taken the reins of his national team on a deal until 2026.

Ukrainian Football Association chief Andriy Pavelko said: “This is a long-awaited event. A new stage in the history of Ukrainian football.

Serhiy Rebrov was Ferencvaros manager from 2018 to 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“A special moment, since the new page will be written during martial law, in a special period for our country.”

Rebrov takes charge of a Ukraine side looking to kickstart their Euro 2024 qualification hopes having lost their opener against England in March.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored in a 2-0 win at Wembley, where the visitors were managed by interim boss Ruslan Rotan.

Rebrov’s first game will be at North Macedonia next Friday, before playing Malta three days later – a match that will be hosted in Trnava, Slovakia due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pavelko added: “We will expect from our national team, a game that will please Ukrainian fans.”

