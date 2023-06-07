David Moyes will not compare himself to Ron Greenwood and John Lyall

Moyes will not compare himself to the club’s two managerial greats.
David Moyes will not compare himself to Ron Greenwood or John Lyall

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023
Andy Sims

David Moyes may stand just one match from writing his name into West Ham folklore, but he will not compare himself to the club’s two managerial greats.

If the Hammers overcome Fiorentina in the final of the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night, Moyes will become only the third manager, after Ron Greenwood and John Lyall, to guide the east London club to a major trophy.

Greenwood, who went on to manage England, was in charge when West Ham won their only previous European trophy, the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1964, while their last piece of silverware, the FA Cup, came under Lyall in 1980.

Yet Moyes insisted: “I don’t think of myself as any different to anyone else in this room.

“I’m really fortunate and privileged and thankful to be given an opportunity to be a football manager and to have the opportunity to go this far in my career and be on a stage like this.

“I think it’s really special. I don’t ever really think of myself as being a legend or any words like that.

“I’d just like to be known as a football manager and one who’s serious about his job and tries to do the best he possibly can, week-in week-out, try to prepare my teams to be competitive.

“I’d like to be known as much for that as much as I would the word ‘legend’, really.”

Tomas Soucek is looking forward to playing in the Eden Arena (UEFA)

The final will hold special memories for West Ham’s Czech duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, who both played for Slavia Prague at the Eden Arena.

Midfielder Soucek said: “When I realised one year ago that the final was in Prague and we were in this competition, I was like, ‘come on guys, we have to go there’.

“And now we are here in the Eden Arena in Prague, I can connect with the two teams I love.”

West HamPlace: UK
Karim Benzema is moving to Saudi Arabia (Nick Potts/PA)

Al-Ittihad confirm Karim Benzema deal after striker’s Real Madrid farewell

