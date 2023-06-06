Chelsea join race for Veiga, club likely to sell Havertz

Midfielder Veiga also wanted by Barcelona and Liverpool.
Chelsea join race for Veiga, club likely to sell Havertz

HOT PROPERTY: Gabri Veiga of RC Celta celebrates. Pic: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 20:23
Jacob Steinberg

Chelsea have entered the race to sign the exciting Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga and are likely to sell Kai Havertz after being made aware of the German forward’s desire to leave.

Mauricio Pochettino faces an extensive rebuild after becoming Chelsea’s head coach and is prioritising additions in midfield. He encountered frustration after missing out on Sporting’s Manuel Ugarte, who is expected to join Paris Saint‑Germain, and has switched his focus to Veiga. Chelsea, who also want a goalkeeper and a striker, face competition from Barcelona and Liverpool for the 21‑year‑old Spaniard.

Veiga has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in Europe and his contract contains a €40m (£34.4m) buyout clause. Chelsea, who also want Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo, are prepared to push hard for him. Liverpool will consider moving for Veiga once they complete the signing of the Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Pochettino is to oversee a summer of change. Chelsea need to sell players after spending close to £600m on signings in the past 12 months and are expected to need reinforcements in midfield. Mateo Kovacic is likely to join Manchester City, Manchester United have opened talks over a deal for Mason Mount and Milan are interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek. N’Golo Kanté, who is out of contract, has received a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad or Al-Nassr.

Chelsea, who will not be in Europe next season, need to cut their bloated squad and many of their players are looking for a way out after the club’s disappointing first year under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Havertz, 23, has emerged as a target for Real Madrid, who could face competition from Bayern Munich, and has told Chelsea he wants a fresh challenge. He has two years on his deal and is unlikely to sign an extension. Chelsea’s owners do not want to keep players with 12 months on their contract and Havertz’s stance could force their hand. It is understood Chelsea will demand £75m for the Germany international.

Madrid regard Havertz as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, who is joining Al-Ittihad on a free transfer. Madrid are also expected to bid for Tottenham’s Harry Kane and are close to signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Havertz, who can play as a No 10 or a false 9, joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. The financial impact of the pandemic stopped Madrid from competing for him then.

His time at Chelsea will be remembered for his winner in the Champions League final against City in 2021. He also scored the decisive goal when Chelsea beat Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final in February 2022.

Although he has earned plaudits for his grace, skill and tactical awareness, he has not quite lived up to expectations.

Guardian

