Bohs to face Shels in FAI Cup first-round draw

Bohemians will face neighbours Shelbourne in the pick of the ties in the FAI Men's Cup first round draw.

Damien Duff's side, who were beaten in last year's showpiece, will travel the short distance to Dalymount Park for the clash.

Holders Derry City begin their defence of the title with a visit from Athlone Town.

Cork City travel to Limerick to take on Treaty United while 25-times winners Shamrock Rovers will face 12-times champions Dundalk.

There were 12 non-league teams involved in the draw, including FAI Intermediate Cup winners Rockmount who will take on Gorey Rangers while Ringmahon Rangers head west to take on Kerry FC, in their first campaign.

The first-round games are scheduled to take place on the week ending Sunday, July 23.

In the Women’s FAI Cup, current holders Shelbourne will begin their defence of the trophy in the quarter-finals after receiving a bye. The stand-out tie from the First Round will see two-time winners Peamount United come up against Treaty United.

Six-times Cup winners Shamrock Rovers are back involved in the competition for the first time since 2013 and they have the task of trying to overcome Killester Donnycarney.

The games in the Women’s FAI Cup will be played on the week ending Sunday, August 27 with all sights set on reaching the Final on Sunday, November 5.

2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup – First Round

Galway United v Bangor Celtic

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Portlaoise v Skerries Town

Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers

Treaty United v Cork City

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers

Lucan United v St Patrick's CY

Gorey Rangers v Rockmount

Derry City v Athlone Town

Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps

Wexford v Avondale United

St Michael's v Waterford

Longford Town v St Patrick's Athletic

UCD v Cobh Ramblers

2023 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup – First Round

Treaty United v Peamount United

DLR Waves v Wexford Youths

Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United

Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney

Terenure Rangers v Cork City

Cabinteely v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Galway United