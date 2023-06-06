Bohs to face Shels in FAI Cup first-round draw

Bohemians will face neighbours Shelbourne in the pick of the ties in the FAI Men's Cup first round draw.
Damien Duff's side, who were beaten in last year's showpiece, will travel the short distance to Dalymount Park for the clash.
Holders Derry City begin their defence of the title with a visit from Athlone Town.
Cork City travel to Limerick to take on Treaty United while 25-times winners Shamrock Rovers will face 12-times champions Dundalk.
There were 12 non-league teams involved in the draw, including FAI Intermediate Cup winners Rockmount who will take on Gorey Rangers while Ringmahon Rangers head west to take on Kerry FC, in their first campaign.
The first-round games are scheduled to take place on the week ending Sunday, July 23.
In the Women’s FAI Cup, current holders Shelbourne will begin their defence of the trophy in the quarter-finals after receiving a bye. The stand-out tie from the First Round will see two-time winners Peamount United come up against Treaty United.
Six-times Cup winners Shamrock Rovers are back involved in the competition for the first time since 2013 and they have the task of trying to overcome Killester Donnycarney.
The games in the Women’s FAI Cup will be played on the week ending Sunday, August 27 with all sights set on reaching the Final on Sunday, November 5.
Galway United v Bangor Celtic
Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers
Bohemians v Shelbourne
Portlaoise v Skerries Town
Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers
Treaty United v Cork City
Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers
Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers
Lucan United v St Patrick's CY
Gorey Rangers v Rockmount
Derry City v Athlone Town
Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps
Wexford v Avondale United
St Michael's v Waterford
Longford Town v St Patrick's Athletic
UCD v Cobh Ramblers
Treaty United v Peamount United
DLR Waves v Wexford Youths
Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United
Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney
Terenure Rangers v Cork City
Cabinteely v Bohemians
Athlone Town v Galway United