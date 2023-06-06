Bohs to face Shels in FAI Cup first-round draw

The Dublin derby is the pick of the ties as the fixtures for the men's and women's first round were drawn.
Bohs to face Shels in FAI Cup first-round draw

SILVERWARE: The men's FAI Cup final will take place on November 5.  Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 12:41
Examiner Sport

Bohemians will face neighbours Shelbourne in the pick of the ties in the FAI Men's Cup first round draw.

Damien Duff's side, who were beaten in last year's showpiece, will travel the short distance to Dalymount Park for the clash. 

Holders Derry City begin their defence of the title with a visit from Athlone Town.

Cork City travel to Limerick to take on Treaty United while 25-times winners Shamrock Rovers will face 12-times champions Dundalk.

There were 12 non-league teams involved in the draw, including FAI Intermediate Cup winners Rockmount who will take on Gorey Rangers while Ringmahon Rangers head west to take on Kerry FC, in their first campaign.

The first-round games are scheduled to take place on the week ending Sunday, July 23.

In the Women’s FAI Cup, current holders Shelbourne will begin their defence of the trophy in the quarter-finals after receiving a bye. The stand-out tie from the First Round will see two-time winners Peamount United come up against Treaty United.

Six-times Cup winners Shamrock Rovers are back involved in the competition for the first time since 2013 and they have the task of trying to overcome Killester Donnycarney.

The games in the Women’s FAI Cup will be played on the week ending Sunday, August 27 with all sights set on reaching the Final on Sunday, November 5.

2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup – First Round 

Galway United v Bangor Celtic 

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers 

Bohemians v Shelbourne 

Portlaoise v Skerries Town 

Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers 

Treaty United v Cork City 

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers 

Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers 

Lucan United v St Patrick's CY 

Gorey Rangers v Rockmount 

Derry City v Athlone Town 

Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps 

Wexford v Avondale United 

St Michael's v Waterford 

Longford Town v St Patrick's Athletic 

UCD v Cobh Ramblers 

2023 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup – First Round 

Treaty United v Peamount United 

DLR Waves v Wexford Youths 

Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United 

Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney 

Terenure Rangers v Cork City 

Cabinteely v Bohemians 

Athlone Town v Galway United

Latest

