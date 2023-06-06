Rising star Abankwah's best position is at right-back believes Jim Crawford

Ireland Under-21 boss Jim Crawford considers rising star James Abankwah’s best position as right-back.

Longford native Abankwah, still only 19, only his first Serie A start on Sunday when Udinese started him in defence against European giants Juventus.

His ascent will continue when Crawford hands him his maiden cap on the trip to Austria, where Ireland have against Gabon (June 13), Ukraine (June 16) and Kuwait (June 19) in preparation for the Euro qualifiers kicking off in September.

Based on his trajectory, the player bought from St Patrick’s Athletic last year for out €600,000 will be challenging for a senior progression but Crawford is thrilled to have the tyro on board for the time being.

"I'll be looking at him playing right-back,” said Crawford as he named Abankwah as one of six graduates from last season’s U19 squad.

RISING STAR: Longford native Abankwah, still only 19, only his first Serie A start on Sunday when Udinese started him in defence against European giants Juventus. Pic: Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

“James is strong and quick - a real mature player. But if you have to change the system somewhat he can play on the right of a three which he's done with Udinese the other day.

“I've heard that he can also play as a deeper midfielder but that wouldn't prick my ears at this particular stage with James.

"You look at the bigger picture and you say 'OK, how are we going to play in this particular campaign?' and it might be a back four and certainly he'll be competing for that right-back slot but it's good to know that he's versatile and can play as a centre-back as well.

“I saw him at Pat's playing a number of senior games where I thought he was very good and to get the move to Udinese raised a lot of eyebrows but you could sort of see that he's definitely a player with exceptional potential but how he has progressed since, he's been on the bench with Udinese quite a few times but to get that first start against Juventus, I think it's fantastic for him, I really do.

"He’s one that hasn't been in with the under-21s too often so I only really got a distant view of him but, again, another one I'm looking forward to meeting and working with while he's with he’s with us.”

Crawford’s players will report with differing condition levels – some idle following the completion of the English season and a quartet from the League of Ireland at peak fitness.

He said: “It's a difficult window because the Championship and League One/Two players finished a lot earlier than others.

“It's been a month or even more so since a lot of them kicked a ball.

“We sent them programmes and the players have been receptive, we sent out GPS units so we track everything thing do but doing the isolated running is not ideal, it's not real football, their decision making is not challenged, what they need to be working on so it's a difficult window.

“Yet it also presents an opportunity for other players who are playing in our league, you bring in Conor Carty, who is on the crest of a wave at St Pat's. It's an opportunity for lads who come into a camp up to speed, playing games.”

Gabon U23s are gearing up for the U23s AFCON later this month while Ukraine will use the game against Ireland as final preparations for the U21 EUROs in Romania/Georgia also taking place this month.

Ireland Under-21s Squad

Goalkeepers: Tiernan Brooks (Notts County), Killian Cahill (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s Athletic) James Furlong (Brighton & Hove Albion), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), Connor O’Riordan (Crewe Alexandra), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Darragh Burns (MK Dons), Jack Henry-Francis (Arsenal), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Ed McJannet (Lecce), Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace), Rocco Vata (Celtic) Harry Vaughan (Hull City)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Conor Carty (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Dylan Duffy (Lincoln City), Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Andrew Moran (Brighton & Hove Albion), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United), Ollie O’Neill (Derry City, on loan from Fulham)

Ireland Under-21s international friendly fixtures (All times are Irish Standard Time)

Tuesday May 13, Ireland U21 v Gabon U23, KO 5pm, venue TBC

Friday May 16, Ukraine U21 v Ireland U21, KO 5pm, venue TBC

Monday May 19, Ireland U21 v Kuwait U22, KO 4pm, venue TBC