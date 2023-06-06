Spurs confirm Ange Postecoglou as manager on four-year term

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their manager on a four-year contract. The 57-year-old joins after leading Celtic to the treble
Spurs confirm Ange Postecoglou as manager on four-year term

CONFIRMED: Tottenham have announced Ange Postecoglou as their new manager. File pic: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 10:50
Guardian

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their manager on a four-year contract. The 57-year-old joins after leading Celtic to the treble and gives Spurs a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte more than two months after the Italian left.

Postecoglou and Spurs agreed a deal on Monday and compensation was then paid to release him from a one-year rolling contract. The Australian will officially take over on July 1 at a club at its lowest ebb for years, Spurs having finished eighth and preparing for a first season without European competition since 2009-10.

Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman, said: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club. We are excited to have Ange join us.”

Postecoglou moved to Celtic from the Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos in 2021 and won the league and League Cup in both of his seasons as well as this season’s Scottish Cup. His coaching experience includes spells at Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory and just over four years in charge of Australia, who he led to the 2014 World Cup. He also qualified the team for the 2018 edition but he left before the tournament in Russia.

Tottenham had Cristian Stellini then Ryan Mason in interim charge after Conte’s departure. Postecoglou faces a testing summer as he tries to construct a squad capable of marked improvement and deals with the future of Harry Kane, who is wanted by Real Madrid and Manchester United.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland U21 Press Conference and Training Session Ireland U21s squad named for friendlies in Austria
Soccer - Barclays Under 21 Premier League - Liverpool v Southampton - Liverpool Academy Athlone Town move up to third after win over Bray Wanderers
Ange Postecoglou File Photos Ange Postecoglou has steel required to handle Spurs challenge
Jim Crawford 6/6/2023

Rising star Abankwah's best position is at right-back believes Jim Crawford

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd