Spurs confirm Ange Postecoglou as manager on four-year term

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their manager on a four-year contract. The 57-year-old joins after leading Celtic to the treble and gives Spurs a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte more than two months after the Italian left.

Postecoglou and Spurs agreed a deal on Monday and compensation was then paid to release him from a one-year rolling contract. The Australian will officially take over on July 1 at a club at its lowest ebb for years, Spurs having finished eighth and preparing for a first season without European competition since 2009-10.