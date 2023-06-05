Athlone Town move up to third after win over Bray Wanderers

Airtricity League First Division

Athlone Town 3 Bray Wanderers 1

Athlone leap-frogged Bray up to third in the SSE Airtricity League First Division with a resounding win on Monday.

With just a point separating the clubs before kick-off, two second half goals saw Athlone take all three points.

After trailing 1-0 at the break at the Athlone Town Stadium, a triple half-time change had given the visitors new impetus.

But ten minutes into the second period, Athlone doubled their lead.

Frantz Pierrot chased a through ball but the on-rushing Alex Moody raced out to head clear. The ball dropped to Adam Lennon 40-yards out with his high and hanging half volley dropping just under the bar of the open goal.

It got even better in the 70th minute. Patrick Hickey’s surging run into the penalty area saw him cut the ball back for Jamar Campion Hinds to side-foot in from close range.

The Wicklow side grabbed a consolation four minutes into stoppage time. Conor Crowley’s free rebounded in the box before Chris Lyons lashed in low from eight-yards.

Following their midlands derby win over Longford at the same venue last Friday, the Westmeath outfit made one change to their line-up. In came ex-Bray goalkeeper Enda Minogue for the suspended Vladi Velikin.

From the side who’d drawn 1-1 with leaders Galway four days previous, the Seagulls made five changes.

Defenders Dane Massey and Cole Omorehiomwan were joined by midfielders Harry Groome and Joe Power while Conor Davis was restored to the attack.

Athlone had the better of the opening period proceedings.

Matthew Leal went close in in the 10th and 20th minutes with efforts that went wide of the target.

Then in the 35th minute, Campion-Hinds’ free dropped to Pierrot. But close in, the striker dragged his low attempt wide.

But in the 43rd minute, the home team broke the deadlock, Wide left, Aaron Connolly’s free was cleared back to him. The midfielder’s cross-shot dropped past Moody and into the far corner of the net.

Athlone Town: Minogue; Duffy, Fuentes Rodriguez, van Geenen, Abdikadir (Kavanagh 89); Hickey (McGlone 89): Connolly, Leal (Mutawe 66); Lennon (Louis 82), Campion-Hinds; Pierrot (Baker 89).

Bray Wanderers: Moody; Murphy, Omorehiomwan (Hudson 77), Massey, O’Sullivan (Webster half-time); Groome, Crowley; Davis (Walker 76), Power (Craven half-time|), Thompson; Feeney (Lyons half-time).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).