Marc Ludden penalty seals a point for Treaty United against Wexford

Airtricity League First Division

Treaty United 1 Wexford 1

Marc Ludden’s second-half penalty denied Wexford their third victory in as many outings, as Treaty United stopped the rot, ending a three game losing streak with a much welcomed point.

Darragh Levingston’s top drawer opener looked like being enough for a well-organised Wexford – though perhaps they didn’t show enough ambition to kill off a depleted Treaty United side. Both these sides will still have ideas on finishing in the play-off places, but the table now shows a contested mid-section.

Levingston opened the scoring in spectacular fashion on 15 minutes. Treaty defender Darren Nwankwo thought he’d done enough when winning an aerial duel on the edge of the area, but his header fell to the Wexford midfielder who chested before rifling past Shane Hallahan in the home goal.

It was a second goal of the season for the former Bray Wanderers man, the other which also came against Treaty United in their draw earlier in the season, also one-apiece.

There was little threat to Charlie Heffernan in the Wexford goal, though Colin Conroy’s scuffed effort had him worried late in the half. It was an opening half which Hugh Douglas and Corban Piper dominated at the back for Wexford, who were without the suspended Ethan Boyle.

Treaty did enjoy much the better of the second-half action, though again their attack looked blunt. There were efforts from Conor Barry and sub Willie Armshaw, while Corban Piper almost diverted a corner into his own net with 20 minutes remaining.

However, Treaty’s luck turned when they were awarded a penalty as Ludden was tripped inside the area by Reece Webb. He dusted himself off to power a penalty into the corner.

There were late chances for Conor Barry and Willie Armshaw but Charlie Heffernan was equal to both. Hallahan spilled a late free-kick from Conor Levingston but the sides would ultimately share the spoils.

Treaty United: Hallahan; Collins (Armshaw 60), O’Riordan, Nwankwo (Kirkland 83), Ludden (C); Barry, Byrne, Devitt, Conroy, Christopher; George.

Wexford: Heffernan; Tallon (Levingston 69), Douglas, Piper, Lynch; Levingston, McCann; Webb, Corbally, Chambers (Fitzpatrick 87); Dobbs (C).

Referee: Ray Matthews (Kerry).