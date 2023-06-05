St Pat's move level on points with Derry in second

Airtricity League Premier Division

St Patrick’s Athletic 4-1 Derry City

St Patrick’s Athletic showed why they are the league’s in-form team with a statement demolition of title challengers Derry City.

Goals from Jay McGrath and Eoin Doyle had the Saints two-nil up on the hour mark, before Cian Kavanagh got one back to spark thoughts of a City comeback.

However, Jon Daly’s men were always the better side and ran-out comfortable winners after Chris Forrester and Mark Doyle found the net late on.

Their sixth win in seven games, the Saints now occupy third in the table, level on points with Derry and just four behind leaders Shamrock Rovers.

For many home fans here on Monday, this was about revenge. The Candystripes came here and embarrassed them with a 4-0 trashing last season, before returning to take fan-favourite Adam O’Reilly from Inchicore at the end of the season.

Chants throughout the night made it clear those events were still fresh in the mind.

Starting with six players under the age of 23, the Saints bubbled with confidence.

Teenager Sam Curtis led the effort from right-back, while Adam Murphy worked tirelessly to win his midfield battles.

The latter’s success allowed Ben McCormack to strike an early volley. However, Brian Maher gathered it well.

Derry jabbed back.

Meandering down the line, Ronan Boyce cut inside brilliantly before finding Patrick McCeleney, who struck an effort just wide.

Both sides swung at each other, but it was Pat’s that deservedly took the lead.

On loan from Coventry City, 20-year-old McGrath couldn’t have had an easy week after being told that his contract won’t be renewed.

However, he was the toast of Inchicore when he stepped up from centre-back to glide forward and launch a precise strike into the bottom right corner.

And the home side should have been even further ahead at half-time. Released one-on-one by Conor Carty, Doyle stuttered his effort into the legs of goalkeeper Maher.

The home side maintained their pressure into the second-half.

Forced to intervene, Ruaidhri Higgins introduced Adam O’Reilly and Jordan McEneff.

However, their influence was short-lived as Doyle doubled the lead within 10 minutes.

Sent through by a long ball forward, the 35-year-old repented for his earlier sins to calmly pick his spot in the bottom corner.

The Candystripes got one back within minutes. Kavanagh knocked the final touch in after a sequence of head tennis in the Pat’s box.

There were tangible nerves around Richmond Park. However, ecstasy soon returned as Forrester rose highest from a Thijs Timmermans corner to nab his ninth goal of the season.

And the cherry on top came 10 minutes from time. Substitute Doyle won the ball in midfield, sprinted through the centre and comfortably snuck the ball past Maher.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness; Curtis, McGrath, Lewis, Breslin; Lennon, Murphy (McLelland, 74), Forrester (Brockbank, 81), McCormack (Doyle, 64); Doyle (Timmermans, 64), Carty (Lonergan, 81).

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, McEleney (McJannet, 53), Connolly, Doherty; Diallo (O’Reilly, 53), Dummigan; Graydon, McEleney (McEneff, 53), Duffy (O’Neill, 46); Kavanagh.

Referee: Neil Doyle.