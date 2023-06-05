Rory Gaffney double helps Shamrock Rovers to 3-0 win over Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 0 Shamrock Rovers 3

Shamrock Rovers made light work of Sligo Rovers as the Hoops opened up a four point gap at the top of the Premier Division with a dominant win over an injury-stricken Bit O’Red at the Showgrounds.

This game was for all intents and purposes decided early in the second half when Rory Gaffney struck twice in the space of four minutes. While former Sligo striker Aaron Greene put the result beyond all doubt one minute from time with a close-range finish.

Without a list of first team players due an ever-lengthening catalogue of knocks, the home side were under the cosh from the start.

Frank Liivak did go close on ten minutes but the large majority of the first half was played out in front of the Sligo goal.

Their goalkeeper Luke McNicholas pulled off a string of super saves, twice denying local boy Johnny Kenny. While there were chances for the impressive Neil Farrugia and Jack Byrne.

The champions eventually broke Sligo’s resolve on 53 minutes when Gaffney fired home Kenny’s ball to the back post. Byrne’s Hollywood ball released Gaffney again three minutes later, the Tuam native showing composure to net his second.

Hoops goalkeeper Leon Pohls had little to do for the remainder as Stephen Bradley’s charges kept their hosts at arm’s length.

Bradley was afforded the luxury of introducing title winning names from the bench such as Graham Burke, Sean Kavanagh and the aforementioned Greene.

Sligo’s star on the day McNicholas pulled off another great stop to deny Burke late on. But the Mayo native could do little about Greene’s goal on 89 minutes as the free-wheeling Tallaght side struck for a third.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Lafferty, Morahan, Hutchinson; Browning, Cawley; Liivak (Radosavljevic 61), Fitzgerald; Barlow (Elding 81); Mata.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Grace, Cleary (Hoare 76), Lopes; Gannon (Kavanagh 65), Farrugia; O’Neill, Poom, Byrne (Ferizaj 87); Kenny (Burke 65); Gaffney (Greene 65).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.