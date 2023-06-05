Patrick Hoban's hat-trick helps Dundalk to comeback win over UCD

Dundalk 4 UCD 1

Patrick Hoban wrote his name into the Dundalk FC history books with a hat-trick that equalled Joey Donnelly’s all-time scoring record for the club as the Lilywhites overcame an early scare to comfortably see off UCD at Oriel Park.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side were left shell shocked when the basement club took a 7th minute lead through Jake Doyle.

However, Hoban ensured this would be no banana skin with a brilliant treble and the assist for Daniel Kelly’s goal that made it 2-1 just before half-time as the Louth men claimed their first win in five games.

Andy Myler’s side got off to a dream start when a short header back by Andy Boyle was seized upon by Doyle, who rounded Nathan Shepperd before slotting to the bottom right hand corner despite Louie Annesley’s presence on the line.

Dundalk went in immediate search of an equaliser and were gifted it from the penalty spot on 23 minutes when Johannes Yli-Kokko was caught in the follow through of Alex Nolan’s attempt to clear. Hoban, who was denied from the spot by Lorcan Healy when these sides drew 1-1 at Oriel Park on the opening night, then stepped up to send Moore the wrong way with a cool finish to the bottom right hand corner.

After passing up several good chances to take the lead, Dundalk finally hit the front four minutes before the break with Hoban heading a loose ball inside the box down for Kelly to race onto and slot home from close range to make it 2-1.

The lead was then doubled within eight minutes of the restart when Hoban met Archie Davies’ cross with a bullet header that gave Moore no chance.

The record-equalling goal then arrived on 69 minutes when Hoban met Leahy’s cross for what was his fifth hat-trick for the Lilywhites.

He’ll now look to break it against Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Friday, ironically the side whom he scored his first league goal for the club against in April 2013.

Dundalk had numerous chances to add to their lead after that but Greg Sloggett saw his effort hooked off the line by Danu Kinsella Bishop before Moore made a brilliant point blank save from substitute John Martin.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies (Muller 78), Boyle, Annesley, Leahy; Kelly (Ward 71), Sloggett (Martin 78), Yli-Kokko (Malley 80), O’Kane; Elliott, Hoban (Doyle 71).

UCD: Moore; O’Brien (Bowden 59), Keaney, Osam; Gallagher, Wells, Barr, Norris (Donoghue 59); Nolan (Babb 59), Behan (Kinsella Bishop 9); Doyle.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).