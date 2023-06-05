Wilson Waweru's header secures big three points for Cobh against Longford

Cobh Ramblers earned a big three points as they overcame a 10-man Longford Town at St Colman’s Park on Monday evening
Wilson Waweru's header secures big three points for Cobh against Longford

DUEL: Cobh Ramblers' Jack Doherty is fouled by Longford Town's Aaron Walsh during the SSE Airtricity First Division game at St Colman's Park. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 19:10
Jack McKay

Cobh Ramblers 1 Longford Town 0 

Cobh Ramblers earned a big three points as they overcame a 10-man Longford Town at St Colman’s Park on Monday evening. Wilson Waweru’s headed goal was enough as Cobh got their first clean sheet in 13 games.

It was a cagey first half for both sides, with Longford having the better of the chances. Cristian Magerusan’s third minute opportunity was the most troubling effort of the first period, as he ran through the Ramblers defence and fired across goal, but Lee Steacy did well to save it.

Cobh created an opportunity of their own minutes later, as Darragh O’Sullivan Connell delivered the ball into the Longford box. It was picked up by Charlie O’Brien, but he couldn’t properly connect with the rolling ball and his effort went wide of the posts.

The visitors could only muster a few long-range efforts through Viktor Serdeniuk and Adam Verdon, but both goalkeepers had a relatively straightforward first half.

Cobh were much sharper in the second period, as O’Sullivan Connell hit the crossbar from a volleyed effort, shortly before O’Brien teed up Wilson Waweru, who headed home the opening goal from close range.

Waweru almost added a second on the hour mark, as he got on the end of O’Sullivan Connell’s ball into the box, but his header struck the post.

Longford had a great opportunity to draw level, as Cian Byrne’s superb ball across the box to Magerusan, but the Longford striker failed to convert, kicking it over from close range.

The visitors were reduced to 10 in the 84th minute as substitute Darragh Lynch saw red for an off-ball incident with Justin Equaibor.

COBH RAMBLERS: Steacy; Equaibor, Frahill, Lyons, Waweru, Hegarty (Desmond 65), Doherty (Drinan 82), O’Sullivan Connell, Osorio (Holland 65), O’Brien, Abbott.

LONGFORD TOWN: Brady; Walsh (Hodanu 74), Verdon, Giurgi, Magerusan, Ibrahim (James 93), Byrne, Doona (Priosti 79), Serdeniuk, O’Brien (Lynch 79), Farrell.

Referee: P Norton.

More in this section

Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Etihad Stadium Messi keen on rejoining Barcelona, says father
Arsenal v VfL Wolfsburg: Semifinal 2nd Leg - UEFA Women's Champions League Katie McCabe named in Champions League Team of the Season
Cristiano Ronaldo File Photo Newcastle owners take majority stakes in four Saudi clubs including Al Nassr
<p>EASY WIN: Galway United manager John Caulfied. File pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile</p>

Galway United hit hapless Finn Harps for six 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd