Wilson Waweru's header secures big three points for Cobh against Longford

Cobh Ramblers 1 Longford Town 0

Cobh Ramblers earned a big three points as they overcame a 10-man Longford Town at St Colman’s Park on Monday evening. Wilson Waweru’s headed goal was enough as Cobh got their first clean sheet in 13 games.

It was a cagey first half for both sides, with Longford having the better of the chances. Cristian Magerusan’s third minute opportunity was the most troubling effort of the first period, as he ran through the Ramblers defence and fired across goal, but Lee Steacy did well to save it.

Cobh created an opportunity of their own minutes later, as Darragh O’Sullivan Connell delivered the ball into the Longford box. It was picked up by Charlie O’Brien, but he couldn’t properly connect with the rolling ball and his effort went wide of the posts.

The visitors could only muster a few long-range efforts through Viktor Serdeniuk and Adam Verdon, but both goalkeepers had a relatively straightforward first half.

Cobh were much sharper in the second period, as O’Sullivan Connell hit the crossbar from a volleyed effort, shortly before O’Brien teed up Wilson Waweru, who headed home the opening goal from close range.

Waweru almost added a second on the hour mark, as he got on the end of O’Sullivan Connell’s ball into the box, but his header struck the post.

Longford had a great opportunity to draw level, as Cian Byrne’s superb ball across the box to Magerusan, but the Longford striker failed to convert, kicking it over from close range.

The visitors were reduced to 10 in the 84th minute as substitute Darragh Lynch saw red for an off-ball incident with Justin Equaibor.

COBH RAMBLERS: Steacy; Equaibor, Frahill, Lyons, Waweru, Hegarty (Desmond 65), Doherty (Drinan 82), O’Sullivan Connell, Osorio (Holland 65), O’Brien, Abbott.

LONGFORD TOWN: Brady; Walsh (Hodanu 74), Verdon, Giurgi, Magerusan, Ibrahim (James 93), Byrne, Doona (Priosti 79), Serdeniuk, O’Brien (Lynch 79), Farrell.

Referee: P Norton.