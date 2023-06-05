Galway United hit hapless Finn Harps for six 

Galway United 6 Finn Harps 0

Galway United strolled to victory in the Bank Holiday sun over a hapless Harps side in Eamonn Deacy Park.

After dropping rare points in Bray, the league leaders' onslaught began immediately and they had the lead inside four minutes. Regan Donelon found space and delivered a delicious cross that was crashed home by Darren Clarke on the back post.

Clarke, making the most of his first United start, created the second five minutes later. After another set-piece, the ball broke to him at the edge of the area. He showed pace and trickery to get to the by-line and pulled back for an unmarked Brouder who slipped a cute finish into the corner.

A calamitous start got much worse for Harps. They were four down inside 20 minutes. Two Conor McCormack corners in succession resulted in free headers for Stephen Walsh and Maurice Nugent. Both punished very static defending to put the tie beyond doubt in the first quarter.

Harps did enjoy brief respite and Sean O'Donnell would have been disappointed not to have pulled one back when he was put clean through. Brendan Clarke stood tall and saved well.

Normal service resumed thereafter. Walsh and Manley had a number of good chances to extend United's lead. 'Keeper Tim Hiemer made some good saves to limit the damage for Harps.

Manley got the goal he deserved after the break. Evan O'Connor carried the ball from his full-back position to the edge of the box. His poked pass spilled kindly for Manley who found the bottom corner with panache.

The game became disjointed as United emptied their bench. The home team continued to dominate the territory but Harps worked hard and stopped the rot at 5-0 until sub Lomboto was brought down with time running out. David Hurley smashed home his seventh penalty of the campaign to complete the rout.

Galway United: B Clarke; O'Connor, Brouder, Nugent, Donelon (O'Reilly 71); D Clarke (Lomboto 63), McCormack (Borden 45), Hurley, McCarthy (Rowe 71); Walsh (Healy 63), Manley.

Finn Harps: Hiemer; Keogh (Duffy 34), Baba, Cowan (O'Kane 83), McMonagle, Flood; McCallion, Mashigo (Jordan 45), Harris, Da Silva (Johnston 83); O'Donnell.

Referee: A Reale.