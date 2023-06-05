Coughlan scores four as Waterford punish Kerry

SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division

Kerry FC 0 Waterford FC 6

Waterford FC maintained their impressive form with a 6-0 demolition of newcomers Kerry FC, making it 13 goals scored over the Bank Holiday weekend and they have scored 22 goals in the last five games and kept five clean sheets. Waterford FC have also a scoring machine in Ronan Coughlan who added four goals to his 19 already scored and with 23, he is the league’s leading goal scorer.

Worryingly for Kerry this was their second home game in row conceding six without scoring.

Kerry made a bright start to this contest with Ronan Teahan and Cian Barrett creating early chances for Ryan Kelliher and Leo Gaxha but they failed to breach a solid Waterford rearguard. But Waterford were causing problems down the left flank with Connor Parsons sending in some dangerous crosses.

But it was the ball over the top that was causing Kerry most problems and the visitors created three good chances during the opening quarter with a long Ryan Burke ball being beautifully controlled by Coughlan but he shot wide. Then Coughlan set up Killian Cantrell whose shot was well saved by Aaron O’Sullivan. Afterwards, Coughlan volleyed a Parsons cross wide.

Kerry created a good chance in the 25th minute after Sean McGrath raced through from midfield and played in Leo Gaxha who turned his marker before rifling a shot goalward’s that Paul Martin plucked it from under his crossbar.

Waterford were dangerous on the break but the visitors were gifted a goal when Ryan Burke hit a long ball that appeared and as keeper Aaron O’Sullivan raced outside his box to clear, he completely miss kicked and Roland Idowu rolled the ball into an empty net.

A real disaster for Kerry who were caught again when another ball over the top saw Coughlan score his 20th goal of the season and Kerry once again had made costly errors that saw Waterford retire 2-0 in front.

Waterford continued to dominate the second half and they made Kerry pay for giving the ball back when a sweeping move saw Christopher Clarke set up Coughlan for his second. Coughlan completed his hat-trick when he was at the end of a ball over the top from Baggley and Waterford were now 4-0 and out of sight.

Coughlan then scored his fourth for the second time this season when Rob Vasiu took down the impressive Thomas Oluwa for a penalty and Coughlan rolled the ball into the corner of the Kerry net. But the Blues were not finished and Waterford made it 6-0 when playmaker Barry Crowe Baggley scored a fine individual goal in another learning afternoon for the home side that had five players who will be starting their Leaving Cert on Wednesday.

KERRY FC: Aaron O’Sullivan; Sean McGrath, Sam Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Cian Barrett (Sean O’Connell 72), Rob Vasiu, Ronan Teahan, Nathan Gleeson, Graham O’Reilly (Togor Silong 72), Leo Gaxha, Ryan Kelleher (Kennedy Amechi 60).

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin, Tunmise Sobowale, Giles Phillips , Kilian Cantwell ( Eddie Nolan 70), Ryan Burke ( Ronan Mansfield 75) , Shane Griffin( Niall O’Keeffe ( 60), Barry Baggley, Roland Idowu, Chris Conn-Clarke ( Thomas Oluwa 60) , Connor Parsons ( Dean Larkin 70), Ronan Coughlan.

Referee: Declan Toland (Athlone)