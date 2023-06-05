FAI to unveil €863m wish-list to transform football infrastructure

The FAI’s ambitious €863m wish-list to modernise facilities and construct a national football centre has been completed – with 80% of the war chest sought through state channels.

Split into three five-year phases till 2038, the blueprint envisions investment for three categories: grassroots (€426.4m), League of Ireland stadia/academy training grounds (€370m) and €47m towards funding the national football centre at Abbotstown.

Three is the magic number again for the funding sources.

Unsurprisingly, most of the money, 60%, is being requested directly from the exchequer, with another 20% sourced through state-led local project partners. Curiously, local health authorities feature on the hitlist of funding vehicles in this subsection.

The controversial betting levy is cited among a list of Government schemes the FAI have their eyes on for revenue.

Under the proposal, the outstanding 20%, is to be generated through football streams such as UEFA and FIFA grants, coupled with private investment from the Ireland Football Facility Fund, a new wing soon to be established in tandem with this venture.

FAI board member Robert Watt, regarded as the country’s top civil servant and currently leading the department of health, was at the vanguard of driving the initiative, assisted by outgoing Chairman Roy Barrett.

The association, carrying debts of €63.5m according to their latest set of published accounts, last year engaged a specialist Welsh company to conduct a nationwide facilities audit as part of their aim to 'transform football facilities and infrastructure'.

This was the first – and most vital – of five pillars listed in their strategic plan stretching to 2025.

Accordingly, given the dire state of national league grounds, most of the subvention looked for is frontloaded.

Of the €816m quantified for grassroots and League of Ireland, €342m is apportioned to the first five years, with another €302m in next equal phase.

Under the charter’s 15-year outlook, half the 20 League of Ireland clubs will be playing in 20,000-seater stadia with the other 10 venues housing no less than 6,000 fans.

New grass/hybrid pitches, LED floodlighting, big screens and LED perimeter boards are included.

The total cost of constructing and upgrading LOI grounds comes to €250m.

A further €140m is to be assigned to 20 clubs - €7m each - for the creation of academy and training grounds. The plan is to grade these in tiers from one to four.

The Grassroots envelope is extensive, covering eight FAI regional centres and 32 community hubs, also known as centres of excellence.

They alone amount to €112m when their individual bills of €6m and €2m respectively are calculated.

On a broader scale, a menu of 768 new and upgraded grass pitches comes with a combined outlay of €51.8m, together with 164 artificial surfaces of €75m and 480 sets of floodlights totalling €60m.

Clubhouse projects, 16 in each of the eight regions, are estimated to tally €96m, with another €32m ringfenced for refurbished and expanded properties.

Onto the third and last element – the FAI headquarters in Dublin 15.

Although they have been onsite at the Sport Ireland campus since 2007 when Michel Platini granted his friend John Delaney’s wish of an official opening, football has lagged well behind their fellow tenants, the IRFU and GAA, when it comes to elite facilities.

The notion of developing a centralised academy structure, a one-stop shop for players to be nurtured in the post-Brexit era, has never been entertained by the FAI top brass.

Pleading for infrastructure that ‘inspires the next generation of international players’, a hefty €26m is being hunted for the national football centre building, with an additional €5m earmarked for a 4G Dome, an upgrade on the national indoor pitches mostly used by the Irish rugby squads.

Running costs of €1m per annum from year five to 15 spike the bill to €47m.

Officials from Leinster House will digest the proposal, absorbing several factors.

How this new mechanism sits with the Sports Capital Programme, due to be opened to clubs next week, will be fascinating, considering the parochial nature of politics.

Correlations between state support to sporting projects and TDs remains part of Irish culture.

The FAI, too, have over the past three years received their largest-ever state handout, starting with the bailout in January 2020.

A sum of €7.64m, through the Government covering the costs of Aviva Stadium licensing fee obligations for 2020, 2021 and 2022, has to be repaid and the Irish Examiner revealed an extension of the arrangement was requested by the FAI to meet the latest €2.5m fee.

Internal blunders have contributed to the FAI’s malaise.

Only recently they settled an historical liability to new FAI Cup sponsor Sports Direct for €3.5m while employee Robbie Keane was left idle for two years despite still being paid an annual salary of €250,000.

They continue to operate without a men’s team sponsor, the marquee commercial portfolio worth multi-millions, since telecoms company Three withdrew their involvement in 2020.

Where’s the money going to come from?

‘Our financial case requires circa €863m worth of investment and would see up to 2,500 projects delivered via the following/potential funding sources,’ says the FAI.

GOVERNMENT (60%/€517m overall/€34.5m per year): Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP), Large Scale Sport Infrastructural Programme (LSSIF) – both ongoing. Immigrant Investor Programme (closed), Shared Island Fund, Betting Levy, Brexit Adjustment Reserve and other options (all new).

LOCAL PROJECT PARTNERS (20%/€173m overall/€11.5m per year): Local Authorities (matched funding), Educational bodies/institutions, Local Health Authorities.

FOOTBALL (20%/€173m overall/€11.5m per year): Centralised FAI investment from UEFA hat-trick and FIFA Forward grants, Club investment and private investment (via the Ireland Football Facility Fund*).

*The FAI intends setting up a foundation arm, with its standalone Chairman and executive lead, to attract funders through donations and philanthropy, among other ideas.