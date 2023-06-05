Katie McCabe named in Champions League Team of the Season

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has been selected on the Uefa Women's Champions League Team of the Season.
The Arsenal star has been named at left back on a star-studded team dominated by eventual winners Barcelona and runners-up Wolfsburg.
McCabe is the only player not from either finalist in a selection chosen by Uefa's Technical Observer panel.
Arsenal reached the semi-finals this season where they lost out in extra time to Wolfsburg, McCabe hit the crossbar in extra time in another superb display.
🔢🔥 The 2022/23 UWCL 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧, selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel! 👇— UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) June 5, 2023
Who would make your starting XI ⁉ #UWCL // #UWCLfinal pic.twitter.com/oFLhTa7tUq
Barcelona, who beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in last Saturday’s decider, dominate the team of the season with six players, while Wolfsburg have four.
Some of the world's greatest players are included alongside McCabe, among them Barcelona's Lucy Bronze, and Caroline Graham Hansen and Wolfsburg's Lena Oberdorf and Alexandra Popp.
Frohms (Wolfsburg);
Bronze (Barcelona), Paredes (Barcelona), León (Barcelona), McCabe (Arsenal);
Oberdorf (Wolfsburg);
Bonmatí (Barcelona), Guijarro (Barcelona);
Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Popp (Wolfsburg), Pajor (Wolfsburg).