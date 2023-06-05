Katie McCabe named in Champions League Team of the Season

Ireland captain and Arsenal star Katie McCabe has been selected at left back on the Uefa Women's Champions League Team of the Season
STAR TURN: Katie McCabe of Arsenal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Lynn Wilms of Wolfsburg during the Champions League semi-final 2nd leg. McCabe has been named in the Champions League Team of the Season. Pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 17:00
TJ Galvin

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has been selected on the Uefa Women's Champions League Team of the Season.

The Arsenal star has been named at left back on a star-studded team dominated by eventual winners Barcelona and runners-up Wolfsburg.

McCabe is the only player not from either finalist in a selection chosen by Uefa's Technical Observer panel.

Arsenal reached the semi-finals this season where they lost out in extra time to Wolfsburg, McCabe hit the crossbar in extra time in another superb display.

Barcelona, who beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in last Saturday’s decider, dominate the team of the season with six players, while Wolfsburg have four.

Some of the world's greatest players are included alongside McCabe, among them Barcelona's Lucy Bronze, and Caroline Graham Hansen and Wolfsburg's Lena Oberdorf and Alexandra Popp.

Uefa Women's Champions League Team of the Season (4-1-2-3):

Frohms (Wolfsburg);

Bronze (Barcelona), Paredes (Barcelona), León (Barcelona), McCabe (Arsenal);

Oberdorf (Wolfsburg);

Bonmatí (Barcelona), Guijarro (Barcelona);

Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Popp (Wolfsburg), Pajor (Wolfsburg).

