Former Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld nets last gasp stunner as Royal Antwerp snatch title from Genk and Union Saint-Gilloise
Dramatic Belgian climax sees title changes hands three times in five minutes

GLORY: Antwerp's Toby Alderweireld celebrates scoring the title-winning ghoal in Genk

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 13:58
Reuters

TOBY Alderweireld slammed home a stoppage-time equaliser to hand Royal Antwerp the Belgian championship for the first time in 66 years in a dramatic conclusion to the season in which they edged out Genk and Union Saint-Gilloise in a three-way race.

Antwerp drew 2-2 at Genk to finish one point ahead of their opponents and Union, who were on course for a first title in 88 years but lost out in a dramatic conclusion to their last match at home to outgoing champions Club Brugge.

Antwerp looked out of the race with a minute left against Genk as they trailed 2-1 while Union were 1-0 up at home to Brugge but a wild turn of events in the last two championship playoff matches turned the title race on its head.

The former Tottenham defender Alderweireld’s stunning equaliser combined with a sudden implosion at Union, who let in three goals at the death to lose their game, made Antwerp champions.

As long as Union were winning and Antwerp were behind, the title was heading to the Brussels-based club, who last won the championship in 1935 and only returned to the top flight last season after a 48-year absence. But Union’s hopes ended when the Japanese striker Shion Homma equalised for an under-strength Brugge in the 89th minute, which suddenly thrust Genk into pole position.

Union went on to concede two more goals in stoppage time and lose 3-1 in a most dramatic reversal of fortunes.

Genk, who only had an outside chance of the title before play began, had to hold on to their lead to win the title but Alderweireld’s powerful shot from just inside the area in the fifth minute of added time handed it to Antwerp instead.

They finished on 47 points and will compete in the Champions League – their first European Cup campaign since losing to Real Madrid in the first round in the 1957-58 competition. Genk finished second ahead of Union with both on 46 points.

Antwerp, coached by the former Dutch international Marc van Bommel, could have won the title last weekend, needing victory at home against Union but conceded a late equaliser to let the chance slip in front of stunned supporters.

Union Saint-Gilloise players react after their late collapse against Brugge One Union Saint-Gilloise player is on the floor after his club’ late collapse handed the title to Antwerp. Photograph: John Thys/Belga/AFP/Getty Images “I have no words for this,” a visibly emotional Alderweireld, 34, told Belgian television after his heroics. “Everyone wrote us off, we fought so hard for this. Everyone was against us, but we did it today."

