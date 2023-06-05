Liverpool poised to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton after deal agreed

Alexis Mac Allister will sign for Liverpool from Brighton, subject to a medical, after agreeing a contract understood to run to June 2028. Liverpool are to pay the buyout clause in the Argentina international’s contract and will then turn to other targets to continue their midfield rebuild.

Mac Allister is due to have a medical in the next 48 hours. The buyout clause in his contract, signed weeks before he went to the World Cup, is significantly less than the £60m that has been mentioned. That deal has two seasons to run, with an additional one-year option for the club.