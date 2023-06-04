'The time has arrived to say goodbye': Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement

The AC Milan striker has called it quits at the age of 41
END OF AN ERA: 'The time has arrived to say goodbye,' Zlatan Ibrahimovic told the San Siro crowd.  Picture: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 23:05
PA

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

The AC Milan striker made the announcement on the San Siro pitch following his club's final game of the Serie A season.

"The time has arrived to say goodbye," the Sweden international told the crowd.

A clearly emotional Ibrahimovic was serenaded by the Milan fans and then given a guard of honour by his team-mates as he left the pitch.

The former Manchester United striker has spent much of the campaign injured and his departure from the club had already been announced.

Ibrahimovic returned to former club Milan from LA Galaxy in 2019, having moved to Major League Soccer following two years at Old Trafford, during which time he won the Europa League and League Cup.

Before that he enjoyed trophy-laden spells at Paris St Germain, Milan, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Ajax, having started his career with hometown club Malmo.

He won 122 caps for Sweden, scoring 62 goals.

