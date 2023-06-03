FA Cup final player ratings: top marks for de Bruyne and Gundogan

Manchester City

Stefan Ortega 8 Given the shirt ahead of Ederson and rewarded his manager in the very first seconds, sending an accurate long ball up to Kevin De Bruyne which allowed Ilkay Gundogan to score. Was also solid and unflappable all match, even in the dying minutes as United piled forward.

Kyle Walker 8 His pace kept United at bay and deterred Luke Shaw moving forward to often. Another convincing performance from the right-back, who has had a sensational season.

John Stones 8 Looks so comfy in his new midfield role, cleverly bringing the ball out of defence and playing a simple pass which opens up space. He was pretty unruffled all afternoon.

Ruben Dias 8 As comfortable and assured as usual, and although there were occasions when Rashford’s pace caused him real problems he always dealt with it without a fuss.

Manuel Akanji 7 Asked again to play at left-back and you suspect it’s not his strongest position. But he got forward with pace and defended well against Rashford and Sancho, although he should have been tested more.

Rodrigo 8 Has been right up there amongst City’s best performers of the season and he was top quality again at Wembley, dominating midfield and effortlessly helping out in defence when United threatened.

Kevin de Bruyne 9 As usual he purred around the pitch, one minute driving forward the next flicking passes without even looking. Almost scored with a long-range effort in the first half and had a hand in both City goals. A knock-down and a clever corner, both for Gundogan. Subbed late on.

Ilkay Gundogan 9 What can you say about City’s captain? He scored the fastest FA Cup Final goal in history with a sumptuous dipping volley and the grabbed their second with a clever finish from a De Bruyne corner. Deservedly man of the match.

Bernardo Silva 6 Worked hard as always up front, contributing to City’s effective press, but couldn’t quite create the magic we’ve seen from him recently, especially in the Champions League. But he certainly played his part.

Jack Grealish 6 Had a penalty harshly given against him, although coaches may say he asked for trouble when flapping his hand above his head. He didn’t quite hit the heights we know he is capable of but still contributed. Subbed late on.

Erland Haaland 6 Strangely didn’t see much of the ball, although he had two half-chances in the first 45 minutes and a third effort saved by the legs of De Gea. This wasn’t Haaland’s headline day – but perhaps he’s saving it for next weekend in Istanbul.

Subs:

Phil Foden (for De Bruyne) 6 Bright as always

Aymeric Laporte (for Walker 95)

Nathan Ake (for Grealish 89)

Man United

David De Gea 6 Didn’t even move for Gundogan’s opener and dived late for City’s second from the same player. Neither were easy, but that’s when you want top quality keeper to make a difference. He also gave the ball away too much but did make two smart saves after the break.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 Was involved in winning the penalty which got United level, but continues to frustrate in terms of his final ball once he reaches the final third. Defended well enough against Grealish. But is that enough these days?

Raphael Varane 7 Kept his nerve under pressure from Haaland, keeping him quiet for long periods of the game and showing his experience. Was one of United's best defenders and also hit the bar late on.

Victor Lindelof 7 Showed battling qualities as United defended strongly and defiantly against Haaland, but it wasn’t quite enough in the end. Subbed late on for McTominay.

Luke Shaw 7 Relatively quiet going forward, certainly by his standards, because he has so much to deal with out on the left flank with Silva and De Bruyne lurking. But defended well.

Casemiro 6 Made some nice beaks but wasn’t able to dominate midfield in the way he likes – Rodri made sure of that. When United needed a flash of magic, it wasn’t quite there this time.

Fred 5 Regularly overrun in midfield by City, who targeted him in their press, especially when De Gea tried to pass into central areas or when De Bruyne was on him. He couldn’t deal with the City man. But who can?

Christian Eriksen 5 Not at his best and struggled to get into the game. In this company, and on this form, he looked off the pace and lacking inspiration. Perhaps that long injury lay-off is to blame. Subbed on 62 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes 7 Drove United forward whenever he had a chance, was always in the referee’s ear and scored coolly from the spot when he was really needed. Starting to become a proper captain but this wasn’t United’s day.

Jadon Sancho 6 Dangerous whenever he got within sight of the penalty area – but that wasn’t often and he seemed to be lacking in confidence. Strange when you consider his recent performances.

Marcus Rashford 7 Had United’s first chance of the game, 23rd minute header well wide, and looked sharp in busts, including a second half effort that flashed over the bar. He was United’s biggest threat but they didn’t get the ball to him often enough.

Subs:

Alejandro Garnacho (for Eriksen 62), 7 Added attacking threat and saw one excellent curling shot fly narrowly past the far post. An exciting prospect

Wout Weghorst (for Sancho 78) 6 Added to the cavalry but couldn’t be an influence

Scott McTominay (for Lindelof 83) 6 No chance to make an impact