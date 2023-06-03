Celtic wrap up treble with Scottish Cup final win over Inverness

The Bhoys ran out 3-1 winners at Hampden Park. 
HOOP DREAMS: Celtic’s Callum McGregor lifts the trophy and celebrates with his teammates following victory in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 20:54
PA

Celtic clinched the domestic treble with a 3-1 Scottish Cup final win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park.

The showpiece occasion was played against the backdrop of mounting speculation around Tottenham's interest in Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou, who again had Kyogo Furuhashi to thank for his contribution.

The Japan striker struck for the 34th times this season in the 38th minute of an otherwise nondescript first half to undo the good early work of Billy Dodds' rank outsiders.

The Championship outfit, who had not played a competitive game for a month, fell further behind when Hoops' half-time substitute Liel Abada slid in a second in the 65th minute.

Caley substitute Dan MacKay pulled a goal back with five minutes remaining, only for Portuguese winger Jota to restore Celtic's two-goal advantage as the game slipped into six minutes of added time.

It is the eighth time Celtic had completed the clean sweep of League, League Cup and Scottish Cup - a world record - and now eyes turn to see what the future holds for Postecoglou, who is the fifth Parkhead manager to win the treble.

