Fan arrested at Wembley for wearing shirt referencing Hillsborough disaster

Police act after image of Manchester United shirt spread online.
Fan arrested at Wembley for wearing shirt referencing Hillsborough disaster

WEMBLEY WAY: Fans leave the stadium after the Emirates FA Cup final. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 19:40
PA

A man has been arrested at Wembley after a picture emerged of a football fan wearing a jersey with what appeared to be a reference to the Hillsborough disaster printed on the back.

The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account retweeted a picture of a man wearing a Manchester United shirt that had the number 97 on the back and the words “Not Enough”.

Manchester City beat their rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Sharing a tweet posted by an account called Liverpool Photos, the Met’s events Twitter account said: “We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual. He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody.” 

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on 15 April 1989. They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

More in this section

Barcelona come from two goals down to beat Wolfsburg and win Champions League Barcelona come from two goals down to beat Wolfsburg and win Champions League
Manchester City v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Treble still alive for City as they seal FA Cup win with Gundogan double
Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Etihad Stadium First Lionel Messi, now Sergio Ramos – Veteran defender waves goodbye to PSG
<p>STEP TWO: Pep Guardiola (left) has urged Manchester City to cement their greatness by winning the Champions League. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA</p>

Pep Guardiola urges Man City to cement greatness by winning Champions League

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd