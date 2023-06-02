Kerry happy to claim point

SSE Airtricity League Division One

Finn Harps 0 Kerry FC 0

Finn Harps created the bulk of the chances but just could not find the net as the bottom two sides in Division One played out a scoreless draw at a balmy Finn Park, Ballybofey Harps went into this game on the back of their best win of the season, 3-0 away to Treaty United, and confident that they could overcome a Kerry side that held them to a 1-1 draw when they met earlier in the season at Mounthawk Park.

The Donegal side had the better of things early on with Sean O’Donnell looking lively in attack and Filip Da Silva had a shot blocked by Rob Vasiu.

At the other end Ryan Kelleher carved out an opening for the visitors but Sean McGrath was unable to get the telling connection required.

And Harps goalkeeper Tim Hiemer then had to extend himself to deny Nathan Gleeson after he got onto the end of a Leo Gaxha cross.

Harps finished the first half strongly with a flurry of corners but were unable to unlock the Kerry defence and Kerry had a chance to break the deadlock on 44 minutes but a Vasiu shot was deflected for a corner.

Kerry, who were thumped 6-0 at home by Wexford in their previous outing, went into the second half with a belief that they could extract something from this long trip north.

However, the visitors, who had leaked 25 goals in their last seven games, had a real scare on 48 minutes when O’Donnell got into a great scoring position only to shoot wide.

O’Donnell then had another effort that was deflected onto the post while Ryan Flood forced O’Sullivan into a decent save from a long-range strike. Noe Baba and Shane McMonagle also had chances while Da Silva then saw a header strike the woodwork.

Kerry had some brief respite when Kelleher had a close range chance blocked and they left the field much the happier with the point.

Finn Harps: Hiemer; Baba, Cowan, McMonagle; Keogh, Mashigo (McCallion, 64), Flood, Jordan; O’Donnell, Harris, Da Silva.

Kerry FC: O’Sullivan; McGrath (O’Reilly, 64), Aladesanusi, Williams, Barrett, Vasiu, Teahan, Gleeson, Keane (Silong, 90+2), Gaxha, Kelleher.

Referee: A. Patchell (Dublin).