Kerry happy to claim point

Kerry happy to claim point

ALL SQUARE: Finn Harps share the spoils with Kerry FC. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 22:42
Chris Ashmore

SSE Airtricity League Division One 

Finn Harps 0 Kerry FC 0 

Finn Harps created the bulk of the chances but just could not find the net as the bottom two sides in Division One played out a scoreless draw at a balmy Finn Park, Ballybofey Harps went into this game on the back of their best win of the season, 3-0 away to Treaty United, and confident that they could overcome a Kerry side that held them to a 1-1 draw when they met earlier in the season at Mounthawk Park.

The Donegal side had the better of things early on with Sean O’Donnell looking lively in attack and Filip Da Silva had a shot blocked by Rob Vasiu.

At the other end Ryan Kelleher carved out an opening for the visitors but Sean McGrath was unable to get the telling connection required.

And Harps goalkeeper Tim Hiemer then had to extend himself to deny Nathan Gleeson after he got onto the end of a Leo Gaxha cross.

Harps finished the first half strongly with a flurry of corners but were unable to unlock the Kerry defence and Kerry had a chance to break the deadlock on 44 minutes but a Vasiu shot was deflected for a corner.

Kerry, who were thumped 6-0 at home by Wexford in their previous outing, went into the second half with a belief that they could extract something from this long trip north.

However, the visitors, who had leaked 25 goals in their last seven games, had a real scare on 48 minutes when O’Donnell got into a great scoring position only to shoot wide.

O’Donnell then had another effort that was deflected onto the post while Ryan Flood forced O’Sullivan into a decent save from a long-range strike. Noe Baba and Shane McMonagle also had chances while Da Silva then saw a header strike the woodwork.

Kerry had some brief respite when Kelleher had a close range chance blocked and they left the field much the happier with the point.

Finn Harps: Hiemer; Baba, Cowan, McMonagle; Keogh, Mashigo (McCallion, 64), Flood, Jordan; O’Donnell, Harris, Da Silva.

Kerry FC: O’Sullivan; McGrath (O’Reilly, 64), Aladesanusi, Williams, Barrett, Vasiu, Teahan, Gleeson, Keane (Silong, 90+2), Gaxha, Kelleher.

Referee: A. Patchell (Dublin).

More in this section

SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 2023 Season Launch Grant delay a cashflow setback for women's clubs
Celtic v Aberdeen - Cinch Scottish Premiership Treble will make Postecoglou a domestic demigod but questions swirl 
Kerry v Bray Wanderers - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Bray share the spoils with ten-man Galway
Sergio Ramos will bid farewell to Paris St Germain this weekend (Tim Goode/PA)

First Lionel Messi, now Sergio Ramos – Veteran defender waves goodbye to PSG

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd