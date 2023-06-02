Waterford bag seven goals to cruise past Treaty

SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division

WATERFORD FC 7 (SHANE GRIFFIN ’34, 55, CHRIS CONN-CLARKE ’16, GILES PHILLIPS ’38, TUNMISE SOBOWALE ’40, RONAN COUGHLAN ’43, THOMAS OLUWA ‘90+5)

TREATY UNITED 0

A rampant first-half performance that yielded five goals saw Waterford FC cruise past a hapless Treaty United in their SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division clash played in front of a 1819 spectators a sun splashed RSC as the Blues closed the gap on leaders Galway United to ten points.

Waterford took the lead on 16 minutes when Kilian Cantwell’s ball forward was cleared by Treaty defender Andrew Spain off Idowu that saw the ball break to Chris-Conn Clarke on the left-side of the area, and he drilled a left-footed shot past Shane Hallahan from just inside the area.

It was the Blues that doubled the lead on 34 minutes when Conn-Clarke got space for himself down the left before crossing to the near post where the ball broke to Shane Griffin, and he showed neat control to beat Hallahan with a right-footed finish for his fourth of the season.

A third goal arrived for the hosts four minutes later when Griffin swung over a left-wing corner that picked out the run of Giles Phillips, and the skipper powered an unstoppable header past a helpless Shane Hallahan from inside six-yard area.

Tunmise Sobowale grabbed his first goal of the season for a rampant Blues on 40 minutes when he took a pass from Barry Baggley before drilling a left-footed shot past Hallahan, before a fifth goal arrived three minutes later when Ronan Coughlan netted his 19th of the season heading home Griffin’s corner.

A sixth goal came from Shane Griffin ten minutes into the second-half when he fired home a right-wing cross from Coughlan after a brilliant long ball from Cantwell before Thomas Oluwa scored a magnificent seventh in second-half injury-time when he followed up when Roland Idowu’s penalty was saved.

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin, Tunmise Sobowale, Giles Phillips (Eddie Nolan ’56), Kilian Cantwell, Ryan Burke (Ronan Mansfield ’56), Shane Griffin (Romeo Akachukwu ’64), Barry Baggley (Dean Larkin ’64), Roland Idowu, Chris Conn-Clarke, Connor Parsons, Ronan Coughlan (Thomas Oluwa ’56).

TREATY UNITED: Shane Hallahan, Marc Ludden, Lee Devitt, Anthony O’Donnell, Conor Barry (Martin Coughlan ’61), Alec Byrne (Scott Kirkland ’61), Dean George (Josh Quinlivan ’77), Stephen Christopher, Andrew Spain (Darren Collins ’18), Colin Kelly (Nikodem Kozlowski ’77), Colin Conroy.

Referee: Daniel Murphy (Dublin).