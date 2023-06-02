Owolabi helps Cork City to first away victory

Drogheda United 0 Cork City 1

Clean sheets mean wins for Cork City, as they finally won away from home at the midway point of the season and moved to within two points of escaping relegation playoff purgatory.

One moment of classic finishing by Tunde Owolabi as the hour approached, assisted by erratic goalkeeping, settled a stodgy match against their nearest rivals that City couldn’t afford to lose in the pursuit of guaranteed safety.

All four of their victories in the opening 17 matches had come at Turner’s Cross and this third on the spin on the road adds substance to the argument for the interim management team, led by Liam Buckley and Richie Holland, remaining intact for the second half of the year.

Lincoln City manager Mark Kennedy was among the crowd on a balmy night, doubling up on a trip home by watching his on-loan striker Freddie Draper in action.

He’d scored five goals in his last six appearances, including one in the famous win at champions Shamrock Rovers, but he was squaring up to a Cork City defence that had finally discovered steeliness after conceding most in the top-flight.

They suffered an early blow when Darragh Crowley hobbled out of the action after just four minutes, crumpling to the surface clutching his knee while in possession with no opponent near him.

Emmanuel Adegboyega was the main protagonist in a first half littered by stoppages and slack passing by both sides.

When Adegboyega tugged Owolabi’s shirt on 14 minutes after being caught on the turn, the resulting free by Matt Healy almost found the returning Ally Gilchrist unmarked at the back post.

Adegboyega, watched by a number of UK scouts from the stand, redeemed himself by producing an immaculately timed tackle to halt the dash of Barry Coffey from midfield onto Ruairi Keating’s layoff and he nearly grabbed the breakthrough by connecting with a Dylan Grimes but nodding wide.

Ryan Brennan resumed centre stage as the break loomed, forcing Jimmy Corcoran into his first save before veering a stinging 20-yard shot inches off-target.

City were prepared to be patient, utilising the power and pace of Owolabi as an outball from the pressure. He would get his chance to pounce, yet only after Draper angled his drive past the far post with Corcoran beaten.

Owolabi was more incisive, racing onto Josh Honohan’s punt clearance to flick the ball past the advancing Colm McCabe and roll the ball into an empty net for his fourth goal of the season.

Drogs’ reply was to dominate possession without adding the requisite cutting edge.

It took a block by substitute Elicha Ahui to deny Coffey a second as the visitors were content to operate on the counter. They’ll take it as the winning formula.

DROGHEDA UTD: C McCabe; L Heeney (E Ahui 75), C Keeley, E Adegboyega, A McNally; G Deegan, R Brennan (M Leddy 85); D Grimes (A Foley 46), D Markey, D Rooney; F Draper.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; J Honohan, C Coleman, A Gilchrist; D Crowley (G Walker 5), M Healy, B Coffey (J O’Brien- Whitmarsh 89), A Bolger, K Čustović; R Keating, T Owolabi (C Murphy 90).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).