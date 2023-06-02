Bray share the spoils with ten-man Galway

Bray Wanderers 1 Galway United 1

It was a tale of two penalties as Bray and ten-man Galway shared the spoils at a sun-kissed Carlisle Grounds.

The result meant that Wanderers became only the second team to prevent the Tribesmen from winning a SSE Airtricity League First Division encounter in the 2023 season after they had won 15 of the previous 16 league outings.

Just four minutes into the second period, Seagulls’ attacker Chris Lyons went down under pressure from Robert Slevin who brought the forward down in the box.

The central defender was given a second yellow and was dismissed. Lyons picked himself up to make no mistake from the 12-yards dead-ball.

Dominating from them until the final whistle, the Wicklow outfit bossed the tie.

The best chance they had to win it came in the 82nd minute when from Joe Power’s corner, Ben Feeney headed to the unmarked Darren Craven who nodded wide close in.

Both teams went into the contest unbeaten in their last four games.

Wanderers made five changes from their draw last week with Cobh. In came Dave Webster, Len O’Sullivan, Luka Lovic, Callum Thompson, and Lyons.

As for United, they brought in Regan Donelon and Robert Slevin from the side who’d beaten Athlone 3-1.

Despite a bright start by the hosts, the visitors took an eighth minute lead. Webster was deemed to have fouled Stephen Walsh with David Hurley slotting in the spot-kick.

Right on the stroke of half time, it took a superb fingertip save by United's Brendan Clarke to deny Craven off a 20-yard free-kick.

Bray Wanderers: Moody; Murphy, Hudson, Webster, O'Sullivan (Donohue + 4); Lovic, Crowley; Feeney, Craven, Thompson (Power 72); Lyons (Davis 84)

Galway United: Clarke; O’Keeffe, Slevin, Brouder, Donelon (O’Reilly 72); McCormack; McCarthy, Hurley, Borden (Nugent 64), Lomboto (Manley 64); Walsh

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).