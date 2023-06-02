Derry held at home by resilient Shelbourne 

DERRY CITY 0 SHELBOURNE 0

DAMIEN Duff has extended his good run of results when visiting the Brandywell Stadium.

And while he will be delighted with another share of the spoils, he will also point to a solid first-half display when, in truth, he will have been disappointed not to have led the game having missed a penalty and smashed another effort off the upright.

That said, Derry finished the game on the offensive with Shelbourne producing a professional performance to deservedly hold out in the end.

The result sees Derry surrender their narrow lead on the summit of the table as they now prepare to travel to face St. Pat's on Monday.

Derry started well but it was Shelbourne who went so close to moving into the driving seat in the 15th minute when Kyle Robinson crashed a superb shot off the upright following a pass from Shane Farrell on the right.

And Damien Duff's side remained on the front foot, keeping the Derry defence under pressure.

In what was proving an exciting end-to-end encounter both sides then created superb scoring chances within minutes of each other.

In the 32nd minute a superb pass from Mark Connolly found Michael Duffy who beat the offside trap and as Shelbourne keeper, Conor Kearns advanced, the Derry winger lobbed the ball over the keeper's head before John Ross Wilson got back to whip the ball off his goal-line, it was a sensational save by the central defender.

Having breathed a sigh of relief, Shels pushed forward and they were awarded a penalty in the 34th minute when Ciaran Coll brought Shane Farrell crashing down to earth as he surged inside the danger area.

Farrell then stepped up to take the spot-kick and, to the delight of the home faithful, Brian Maher pulled off a superb save when diverting the ball over his crossbar.

Following the change of ends, Derry continued on the attack and when Duffy delivered a pinpoint cross to the back post which was met by Ben Doherty, but he squandered the chance when heading the ball over the crossbar from close range.

Jamie McGonigle went so, so, close to ending his barren spell when he rose majestically to head a Ronan Boyce cross down into the feet of Kearns who managed to scramble the ball clear in the 50th minute.

Shelbourne's Jack Moylan did well to set J. R. Wilson up with a decent chance but the full back produced a tame effort and Maher got down well to make the save.

On the hour Robinson broke again when Moylan sent him scampering clear into a one-on-one situation but Maher produced another top drawer stop.

Derry then missed another good chance when Coll headed Duffy's free-kick over the bar from close quarters seven minutes later.

The home side may have dominated the final 10 minutes but they failed to breach a resolute Shelbourne defence.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Coll, Dohertyj (Graydon, 61); P. McEleney (McEneff, 84), Dummigan; O'Reilly (Patching, 84), McGonigle (C. Kavanagh, 74), Duffy.

SHELBOURNE: Kearns; J. Wilson, Quinn, Griffin, Ledwidge; Coyle (Lunney, 80), Caffrey, Farrell (Hakiki, 70); Robinson (Smith, 64), Moylan (Boyd, 70), T. Wilson.

REFEREE: Rob Hennessy.